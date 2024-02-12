The Best Vegan Valentine’s Day Supermarket Meal Deals For 2024

It’s February, and that means Valentine’s Day is coming. It’s fair to say that Valentine’s Day can get a mixed response. Some people love the romantic holiday, while others think it’s a bit cringey (not to mention a waste of money…). But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the opportunity to celebrate in one way or another – whether that’s by yourself, with a partner, or with a friend. (Let’s leave the plastic, heart-holding teddy bears at the door, though.)

So, with a luxurious but still affordable celebration in mind, here’s where to buy the best vegan Valentine’s Day meal deals of 2024. Because nothing says “I love you” and “I am fiscally responsible” like a budget-conscious vegan meal deal. (Cheers, Aldi.)

Vegan Valentine’s Day meals in the UK

The meal deal has been a British staple since Boots introduced it in the mid-80s, and in recent years supermarkets have expanded their ready meal and “takeout” sections to include mix-and-match main meals – complete with starters and desserts – for all occasions.

Combined with the rapid growth of the plant-based food market (around 25 million people likely participated in Veganuary this year), it’s no wonder that supermarkets have introduced plenty of meat-free variations on these meal deal-style dinners. (Most of the supermarkets below also launched new products to coincide with Veganuary, too.)

Here are the best vegan Valentine’s Day meal deals of 2024.

Aldi

Budget supermarket chain Aldi has set out to “pull on the heartstrings rather than purse strings” with these budget-friendly Valentine’s Day meal deals. The “Vegan Valentine” option costs just £4.73 per person without wine, and £7.22 with. It includes:

Specially Selected Gastro Mushroom Arancini (£2.99) to share

Specially Selected Vegan Pie (£1.99) x 2

Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49) to share

Optional: Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99)

Tesco

At Tesco, vegan diners have a variety of different options to choose from. Several options are not explicitly labeled vegan but include no animal-derived ingredients, which we have included below as well. (Such as the Tesco Finest Rainbow Plum Tomatoes In Balsamic Glaze.) Three courses cost £18 with a Clubcard.

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Antipasti Platter (£4.50)

Tesco Finest Porcini Mushroom Arancini with Black Garlic Dip (£4.50)

Tesco Finest Harissa Butternut Galette (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Rainbow Plum Tomatoes in Balsamic Glaze (£2.75)

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips (£2.75)

Gu Zillionaire Vegan Pot (£3.95)

Nozeco Rosé 750ml (£3.50)

Bottle Green 2 X 750ml (£5.80)

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer (£5.75)

Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer “Valentine’s Dine In” option is available 9 – 14 February in stores and also combines a starter, main, side, dessert, and either a bottle of wine or two soft drinks. At £25, the supermarket’s offering isn’t the most budget-friendly option, but it might be one of the most luxurious.

Tempura Veg Fritters (mixed veggies and chrysanthemum greens in crispy tempura batter with a black rice vinegar dipping sauce)

Mushroom Stroganoff Pie (mushrooms cooked in a creamy brandy and truffle sauce)

Asparagus

Chocolate and Caramel Pots (chocolate ganache topped with caramel sauce and cocoa nibs)

Conte Priuli Prosecco, Conte Priuli Rosé, Conte Priuli Veneto Blush, and any of Marks & Spencer’s own brand wines – all vegan – included in the deal

Asda

Asda describes its “Bistro Dine-in” for two meal deals as “restaurant quality.” The supermarket’s offer includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert, and an accompanying drink of choice for just £12. Asda also specifically highlights its vegan main dish, a Chestnut Mushroom Stroganoff Pie, which is a brand-new product. However, none of the starters listed on the Asda website and only one side and one main are suitable for vegans.

One additional Valentine-themed dish can be ordered vegan, though it’s not included in the Bistro Dine-in offer: heart-shaped pizzas. Asda’s Valentine Love Heart Pizza is available with vegan cheese and meat-free toppings like corn, bell peppers, and mushrooms.

Mushroom Stroganoff Pies (£6 for two)

Triple Cook Chips (£2.50)

Strawberries with Belgian Chocolate Dip (£2.50)

Kylie Minogue alcohol-free Rosé (£6)

Bottlegreen Light Elderflower and Crisp Apple (£6)

Valentine Love Heart Pizzas (around £4 per pizza)

Morrisons

Morrison’s Valentine’s Day offerings include several vegan options including starters and sides, and the supermarket says at £15 for Morrisons Members and online shoppers the deal saves its customers over £20 compared to the normal retail price.

Chipotle Cauliflower Wings (£2.99)

Plant Revolution Roasted Mushroom Pâté (£4.49)

Miso Mushroom Stuffed Butternut Squash (£4.99)

Greens, Beans and Carrots with a lemon & parsley dressing (£2.75)

Maple Roasted Carrot & Parsnips (£2.75)

Chunky Chips (£2.75)

Gu Zillionaires Cheesecake (£3.95)

The Best Sicilian Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Apple and Elderflower, or Elderflower Presse (£1.99 each)

Menestrello Prosecco Spumante (£8.50)

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has launched a vegan Valentine’s meal for two for £15, which features a number of starters, mains, and desserts. The options are as follows (all the food, plus one drinks option, is part of the deal).

Vegetable Bao Buns (£4)

No Beef Wellington (£6.75)

Chunky Triple Cook Chips (£2.75) or Rainbow Chard Vegetable Medley (£2.75)

Love Chocolate Tortes (£3.35)

Shloer Pink Non Alcoholic Bubbly (£3.85)

Appletiser (£4.45 for 6 x 250ml)

Lucky Saint lager (£6 for 4 x 330ml)

Winemaker’s Collection Pinot Grigio, Rosé, or Merlot (£7 each)

Taste the Difference Prosecco (£8.50)

Bottlegreen Light Elderflower and Crisp Apple (£5.80)

Waitrose

The Waitrose dine-in for two meal includes a starter, main, and dessert, along with either wine, a cocktail, or chocolates (note: non-vegan), for £20. One notable product included in the offer is Juicy Marbles Thick Cut Fillets, a pack of two vegan steaks made using soy protein concentrate and fortified with B12 and iron. Check the Waitrose website for a full list of wine and drinks available as part of the Valentine’s Day offer.

Plant Living Spinach Ravioli (£3.40)

Juicy Marbles Thick Cut Fillet (£9)

Plant Living No Beef Bourguignon (£8)

Green Vegetable Medley (£3.50)

White Rabbit Garlicky Focaccine (£3.70)

Waitrose Frites (£2.60)

Waitrose Beetroot Salad (£2)

Mediterranean Roasting Vegetables (£2.75)

Waitrose Classic Fruit Salad (£3.50)

Tails Cocktails Rum Daiquiri (£16)

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc (£15.99)

Thomson & Scott Noughty Alcohol-Free Organic Sparkling Wine (£9.50)

Tails Cocktails Passion Fruit Martini or Espresso Martini (£16 each)

