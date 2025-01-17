X
Vegan Restaurant Chain Tofu Vegan Announces Further Expansion

Tofu Vegan has seen huge success since launching in 2021

Tofu Vegan chefs standing outside one of the London restaurants Tofu Vegan is about to open its fifth branch - Media Credit: Tofu Vegan/Instagram

Popular vegan restaurant chain Tofu Vegan has announced that it’s opening a fifth location in London.

The new branch will be located on Gloucester Road in west London. Taking to Instagram, Tofu Vegan revealed that there would be a soft opening of the restaurant tomorrow (January 18).

Tofu Vegan launched its first restaurant in Islington back in 2021. Since then, it has become a hugely popular fixture in the London vegan scene. It offers vegan takes on popular traditional Chinese dishes, and uses mock meats and tofu in a number of dishes. Menu items include Peking “duck,” sizzling tofu in black bean sauce, and twice cooked “fish.”

Tofu Vegan Expands

The outside of London vegan restaurant Tofu Vegan, which sells vegan Chinese food
Tofu Vegan Tofu Vegan has developed a cult following

The latest expansion comes after a highly successful four years for the brand. It follows the recent opening of its fourth location on Charlotte Street, which itself came after openings in Golders Green and Spitalfields.

Tofu Vegan’s success comes at a challenging time for the restaurant industry as a whole. In recent months, several plant-based eateries have closed in the UK, including Earthling Ed’s Unity Diner, which is set to shut its doors at the end of January.

Vegan restaurant closures often receive extensive media coverage, with some outlets claiming they signal a declining interest in veganism. This assertion is dubious, however. Rising costs and the fallout from Covid have impacted restaurants across the country, and these challenges are not exclusive to plant-based establishments.

A recent study found that the number of people adopting plant-based diets in the UK is rising steadily, and demand for vegan food remains strong. Alongside Tofu Vegan, several other popular vegan restaurants have recently expanded in the capital, including Mildred’s, Mallow, and En Root.

