The Top 10 Most Vegan-Friendly London Boroughs

Hackney is officially the most vegan-friendly borough in London, according to new research.

Using data from Happy Cow and Uber Eats, the analysis ranked London’s boroughs based on the availability of vegan-friendly establishments and takeaways. The study comes from The Stay Club, a student accommodation and co-living provider. Its analysis of vegan-friendly London boroughs can be found in its new Veganuary Index.

Hackney leads the way with 646 vegan-friendly spots, including 139 dedicated vegan establishments and 507 takeaways offering plant-based options.

Islington follows closely with 634 vegan-friendly venues, comprising 151 establishments and 483 takeaways. Camden and Tower Hamlets tie for third place, each boasting 628 spots where residents and visitors can find vegan-friendly meals.

Read more: London Mayor Discusses Animal Welfare Commitments In New Letter

Other vegan hotspots

Lambeth secures fourth place with 619 vegan-friendly locations, including 476 takeaways. Hammersmith and Fulham closely follow, offering 616 options for plant-based diners. Kensington and Chelsea round out the top six with 600 vegan-friendly spots, including 147 establishments and 453 takeaways.

The remaining top 10 include Newham (588 vegan spots), Southwark (561), Haringey (547), and Westminster (543).

Read more: Environmentalist Al Gore Spotted At Vegan Restaurant

London’s growing vegan accessibility

Adobe Stock London as a whole is an extremely vegan-friendly city

“These findings demonstrate London’s growing accessibility for vegans with hundreds of establishments offering plant-based options across the boroughs,” Helen Thomas, spokesperson for The Stay Club, said in a statement. “With the growing demand for vegan-friendly options and more people becoming vegan-curious following the rise of ‘Veganuary,’ eating establishments such as restaurants and takeaways are tailoring their menus to accommodate this dietary preference.”

London is widely regarded as an excellent city for plant-based residents and visitors. It has consistently topped lists of most vegan-friendly cities, and boasts a wide variety of plant-based restaurants and businesses.

Read more: TfL’s New Sustainable Uniform Includes Vegan Leather Shoes