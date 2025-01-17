X
Food Lifestyle

The Top 10 Most Vegan-Friendly London Boroughs

London is widely regarded as an extremely vegan-friendly city

By

2 Minutes Read

An sign for the Shoreditch High Street Overground station next to some signs in the Hackney borough Hackney is the most vegan-friendly London borough, according to new research - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Hackney is officially the most vegan-friendly borough in London, according to new research.

Using data from Happy Cow and Uber Eats, the analysis ranked London’s boroughs based on the availability of vegan-friendly establishments and takeaways. The study comes from The Stay Club, a student accommodation and co-living provider. Its analysis of vegan-friendly London boroughs can be found in its new Veganuary Index.  

Hackney leads the way with 646 vegan-friendly spots, including 139 dedicated vegan establishments and 507 takeaways offering plant-based options.

Islington follows closely with 634 vegan-friendly venues, comprising 151 establishments and 483 takeaways. Camden and Tower Hamlets tie for third place, each boasting 628 spots where residents and visitors can find vegan-friendly meals.

Read more: London Mayor Discusses Animal Welfare Commitments In New Letter

Other vegan hotspots

Lambeth secures fourth place with 619 vegan-friendly locations, including 476 takeaways. Hammersmith and Fulham closely follow, offering 616 options for plant-based diners. Kensington and Chelsea round out the top six with 600 vegan-friendly spots, including 147 establishments and 453 takeaways.

The remaining top 10 include Newham (588 vegan spots), Southwark (561), Haringey (547), and Westminster (543).

Read more: Environmentalist Al Gore Spotted At Vegan Restaurant

London’s growing vegan accessibility

A view of the River Thames and Big Ben from the South Bank
Adobe Stock London as a whole is an extremely vegan-friendly city

“These findings demonstrate London’s growing accessibility for vegans with hundreds of establishments offering plant-based options across the boroughs,” Helen Thomas, spokesperson for The Stay Club, said in a statement. “With the growing demand for vegan-friendly options and more people becoming vegan-curious following the rise of ‘Veganuary,’ eating establishments such as restaurants and takeaways are tailoring their menus to accommodate this dietary preference.”

London is widely regarded as an excellent city for plant-based residents and visitors. It has consistently topped lists of most vegan-friendly cities, and boasts a wide variety of plant-based restaurants and businesses. 

Read more: TfL’s New Sustainable Uniform Includes Vegan Leather Shoes

Tagged

food

london

research

study

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active