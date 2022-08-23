woman buying oranges in plastic mesh at supermarket Some of the oranges available to buy from Tesco are not vegan-friendly - Media Credit: drazen_zigic
Food Headlines Lifestyle

Why Is Tesco Labeling Fruit As Unsuitable For Vegans?

Some of the fruit being sold by Tesco is coated in shellac and beeswax

By

2 Minutes Read

Tesco has come under fire for adding animal products to some of its fruit.  

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain currently sells some produce coated in protective wax that contains shellac, a product made by female lac bugs. Beeswax is also used.

Tesco has confirmed that its oranges are labeled as non-vegan due to the use of beeswax as a post-harvest coating. The same applies to some other citrus fruits, including lemons and limes.

Tesco pledges to do better for vegan consumers

Beeswax and shellac are commonly used to coat citrus fruits as they help keep the produce fresher for longer. 

However, due to the growing number of people seeking out plant-based options, Tesco claims to be looking into ways to support its supply chain to switch to animal-free protective coatings.

Historically, Tesco has been considered one of the most vegan-friendly grocery chains in the UK. Having significantly increased its holiday plant-based range last year, it also revealed that it is looking to offer a plant-based alternative to every animal product it sells.

Alongside supporting independent brands, including VFC, the chain has introduced vegan dog treats and continues to showcase its flagship plant-based brand, Wicked Kitchen. 

Derek Sarno, a chef and Tesco’s director of plant-based food, co-founded Wicked Kitchen in a bid to help people move away from animal products, in the name of animal welfare.

“I decided to go vegan because, as a chef, I feel responsible for the food that I feed people and believe we can do it in a much more compassionate way that can be just as delicious as any animal product out there,” he told Veganuary.

Demand for Wicked Kitchen products was reported to have doubled during this year’s Veganuary event.

Tesco in hot water for ‘misleading’ advert

The new fruit-related backlash comes shortly after Tesco had an advert for its Plant Chef range banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). 

Deemed “misleading” in terms of how beneficial eating a veggie burger is for the environment, the ASA pulled the advert. It claimed that Tesco failed to “substantiate” how the food was better than a meat alternative. 

In its rebuttal, Tesco stated that it was not making any “absolute environmental claims.”

Conversely, leading climate experts have stated that a move to plant-based diets is categorically essential if we are to avoid the climate crisis getting worse.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

beeswax tesco tesco vegan
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket
Business
heading/latest

trending

A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket Business
Close up photo, woman ready to eat medium rare beef steak while sitting in modern restaurant. Headlines
Red Meat Increases Heart Disease Risk By 22%, Suggests New Research
Trevor Noah sits on his desk at the Daily Show Culture
Trevor Noah Invites Vegan Activist On ‘The Daily Show’ To Discuss Fish Suffering
Bottles of cow's milk on a conveyer belt in a dairy facility Business
Canadian Dairy Facility To Make Permanent Switch To Plant-Based
A calf with a tagged ear on a dairy farm, being held in a small crate Ethics
This World Plant Milk Day, A Reminder Of Why The Future Must Be Dairy-Free
The VFC team cross the Abbey Road crossing Activism
VFC’s Latest Marketing Campaign Is A Celebration Of British Pop Culture
Tabitha Brown walking on the red carpet at Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Celebrities
Tabitha Brown Fronts Food Network’s First Vegan Cooking Show
Joaquin Phoenix on a red carpet Activism
Joaquin Phoenix Slams Meat Industry’s Greenwashing Of Factory Farm Pollution
Bee and flower. Close up of a large striped bee collecting pollen on a yellow flower on a Sunny bright day. Macro horizontal photography. Summer and spring backgrounds Earth Month
Bee Populations Are Declining, Here Are 5 Ways You Can Help
Cows from the livestock industry Culture
This Popular Spanish Tourist Destination Has A Dark Side: The Live Animal Export Trade
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x