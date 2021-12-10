Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tesco has upped its pet food range, but not in the way consumers might expect. The UK’s largest supermarket chain has introduced its first range of vegan dog treats.

At least three meat-free snacks for dogs are on offer, according to Tesco’s website.

This includes Denzel’s Plant-Based Bites For Dogs, made with ingredients like peanut butter, banana, carrot, and kale. They’re hand-baked, grain-free, and free from artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Good Boy’s Chompers Bone, a plant-based dental bone, is made with pumpkin, peas, and sweet potato.

And Scrumbles’ Softies Vegan Training Treats feature oat, pea, and sweet potato flour, as well as dried apple and seaweed.

Humanization of pets

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, 3.2 million British households welcomed a new pet during lockdown. Now, nearly 60 percent of UK households share their homes with a companion animal.

Scrumbles’ Jack Walker says Millennials are driving the movement.

“The increase in pet ownership is being driven by Millennial pet parents who are increasingly conscious about giving their cats and dogs natural, high-quality food that is not only healthier but also good for the planet,” Walker said, per a Tesco news release.

Amelia Austin is Tesco’s pet category buyer. Speaking about the sector, she said, “Another growing trend is the humanization of pets, as we all increasingly consider our cats and dogs to be part of the family, which has led to a 16 per cent increase in premium pet food sales.”