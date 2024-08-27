Squeaky Bean Launches Ready To Eat Vegan Crispy Bacon Strips

UK plant-based meat brand Squeaky Bean has unveiled its latest vegan product: ready to eat crispy bacon strips.

Read more: Lurpak Finally Releases Plant-Based Spread

The Crispy Bacon Style Strips are said to offer a sweet and salty taste. They also have the “same characteristic streaks and crispy texture” as real bacon. They’re rich in protein and fiber, and can be used as an alternative to bacon in salads, sandwiches, pancakes, and more.

“Research shows that bacon continues to come out top of the list of the foods that vegans and vegetarians miss the most, but until now there hasn’t been a plant-based ready to eat bacon that can dare to compare to its meat counterpart,” Jen Herbert, head of marketing at Squeaky Bean, said in a statement. “At Squeaky Bean we are all about creating delicious plant-based alternatives that taste just as good as meat, so it felt right to take on the challenge of creating a first to market plant-based ready to eat bacon.”

Read more: You Can Now Order Bottled Oat Latte On Your Milk Round

The rise of vegan bacon

Hilary Moore/Squeaky Bean Squeaky Bean says its bacon works well in vegan caesar salads

Vegan bacon has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years. The market was valued at around USD $1.331 million in 2023. It’s been forecast to grow at a compound annual rate growth (CAGR) of six percent between 2023 and 2033.

While a number of brands do offer vegan bacon products – including THIS, La Vie, and Vivera – Squeaky Bean’s does not require cooking. According to the brand, this makes the crispy bacon strips a first of their kind in a major retailer.

The product will be available at Sainsbury’s stores and online from Wednesday, September 25. It will cost £2.75 for a 50g pack. The bacon strips join other ready to eat Squeaky Bean products including Tikka Chicken Style Pieces, Tuna Style Flakes, and Spanish Chorizo Style slices.

Read more: Coconut Collab Unveils High Protein Vegan Yogurt