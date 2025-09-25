X
Sproud's New Matcha-Flavored Pea Milk Is Low In Sugar And High In Protein

Sproud Matcha combines spirulina, green tea extract, and matcha with Sproud's star ingredient: peas

Sproud’s new matcha-flavored pea milk is low in sugar and high in protein.

The Swedish dairy-free milk company is hopping on the matcha trend with its new product, which is both a ready-to-drink beverage and a foamable milk alternative.

According to Sproud, the new product is high in protein with no allergens. The company says that it also has a lower climate impact than both dairy and other competing plant milk products. Sproud’s entire range features the yellow pea as its star ingredient, which is a sustainable crop with notable nutrient density. In addition to peas, Sproud Matcha also features a combination of spirulina, green tea extract, and powdered matcha, a highly desirable and specialized variety of green tea.

A 100ml portion of Sproud Matcha contains 2g of protein and 20 percent of the RDA for vitamin D, as well as 15 percent of the RDA for riboflavin, vitamin B12, and calcium. When sold in Sweden, Sproud Matcha production emits 0.33kg of CO2 equivalent per kilogram of milk. In comparison, dairy milk emits around 3.7kg of CO2e per liter, while oat milk and rice milk emit 0.45kg and 1.44kg, respectively.

“Matcha is having a moment: consumers are increasingly looking for more variety in drinks,” said Sara Berger, CEO of Sproud. “Providing healthy plant-based alternatives is our identity, so we are thrilled to be able to add Sproud Matcha to our range and keep our customers happy from the first thing in the morning to the last thing at night.”

In August, Sproud achieved B Corp certification, which requires companies to meet “high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.” As of 2024, British presenter, DJ, and entrepreneur Maya Jama is a co-owner of Sproud, and said there was “a lot to love” about the plant-based brand.

Sproud, matcha, and milk made from peas

Photo shows a matcha latte next to a dish of dried matcha tea and a wooden whisk
Adobe Stock The new Sproud Matcha is both ready-to-drink and foamable

In a statement, Sproud noted that Matcha sales generated £38.7 million in UK retail revenue last year, and that the market is expected to double in size by the end of the decade. Oatly, a fellow Swedish alt milk brand, launched its own matcha-flavored product in July, describing it as “a premium café experience.”

Sproud Matcha is available for purchase in the UK via the company’s webstore at an RRP of £17.20 for six cartons, or approximately £2.86 per item. Customers can also subscribe to save 10 percent. The company’s Barista, Barista Zero, and Unsweetened milk products are available at Sainsbury’s supermarkets nationwide.

