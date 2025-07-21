X
Oatly Is Launching A Ready-To-Drink Matcha Latte Oat Milk This Summer

Oatly is the latest plant-based milk brand to launch a matcha-latte product in the UK

A carton of matcha latte oat drink Oatly has launched a brand-new matcha latte drink - Media Credit: Oatly

Oatly is launching a new matcha latte flavored oat milk just in time for the summer.

The Matcha Latte Oat Drink combines sweet matcha flavor with a hint of vanilla, blended with Oatly’s signature creamy oat base. The Swedish oat drink brand said that its latest flavor comes in response to “changing behaviors” surrounding coffee culture and cold drinks, and was designed to entice customers who are curious about trying matcha.

Matcha is a powdered tea processed exclusively from shade-grown green tea leaves. It is a weather-sensitive, regional, and seasonal crop that requires skilled and labor-intensive cultivation. According to Oatly, the company makes the new drink by steaming tencha leaves to prevent fermentation, and stripping out the stems and veins. The flesh is then dried and processed into a finely ground powder to be mixed smoothly into oat milk to make a latte.

The new matcha latte is best served over ice, but can also be enjoyed warm. Oatly’s Matcha Latte Oat Drink is available in large, one-litre cartons. It is available now from Sainsbury’s with an RRP of £2.95, and is coming to Morrisons and Ocado from August 13.

‘A premium café experience’

Cartons of Oatly milk in a supermarket
Adobe Stock Oatly stocks a variety of different milk products in supermarkets around the world

Matcha’s unique flavor, color, and health halo have made it extremely popular over the last year or two. The global matcha market is expected to reach USD $5 billion by 2028, but the traditional Japanese drink – and the farmers that support it – are struggling to meet demand.

As noted by Oatly, the iced coffee and cold brew market is also growing rapidly. According to a report from Innova Market Insights, two out of every five European consumers are also eating more at home, making café-style iced coffee products a popular choice. The UK, in particular, is currently the top market for the iced coffee subcategory, followed by Germany.

In a statement sent to Plant Based News, Oatly described the new drink as offering “a premium café experience, carton convenience and fancy taste without the endless queues.”

Rude Health recently launched a “category first” organic iced coffee product in UK supermarkets, while Califia Farms introduced two new nut-flavored “Barista Blends.” In January, Califia introduced single-serve versions of its popular latte range, including Almond, Mocha, Caramel, Chai, and Matcha, all made with its low-sugar almond milk.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

