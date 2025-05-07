X
Rude Health Launches ‘Category First’ Organic Iced Coffee

The coffee drinks are free from artificial additives, sweeteners, and added sugar

A glass of dairy-free iced coffee from Rude Health Rude Health has unveiled organic dairy-free iced coffee drinks - Media Credit: Rude Health

Rude Health has just launched what’s thought to be a first-of-its-kind dairy-free iced coffee range in the UK.

The range comes in two flavors: Oat Latte Iced Coffee and Mocha Iced Coffee. The former combines Rude Health oat milk with cold-brew coffee, while the latter uses cacao and coconut milk. According to the brand, these are the first ready-to-drink iced coffee products that are organic and free from sugar, artificial thickeners, and sweeteners.

The drinks are intended to be kept in the fridge and poured over ice for a barista-style iced coffee experience.

“[Iced coffees] have been increasingly popular in summer and winter, so we saw an opportunity to make them available to a bigger audience,” said Rude Health country manager Sam Maguire in a statement.

The growing dairy-free market

Three cartons of Rude Health iced coffee
Rude Health The drinks are available to buy now

Dairy-free drinks are big business in the UK, with 48 percent of adults regularly consuming plant-based milk.

While dairy remains popular, alternatives have become increasingly mainstream in recent years – particularly soy, almond, and oat varieties.

Earlier this year, it was reported that oat milk had overtaken the other two to become the most popular dairy-free drink in the UK. Half a million liters are sold each day in the country, and it makes up around 40 percent of the market volume.

Rude Health is one of a number of companies incorporating dairy-free milk into ready-made coffee drinks. Brands like Califia Farms, Starbucks, and Huel all offer similar products.

The Rude Health Oat Latte Iced Coffee and Mocha Iced Coffee are available to buy from Waitrose and Ocado now, with an RRP of £3.75 for 750ml.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

