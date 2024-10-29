Maya Jama Becomes Co-Owner Of Plant-Based Milk Brand

Maya Jama has been announced as a new investor and co-owner of Swedish plant-based milk brand Sproud.

The British TV personality, best known for presenting Love Island, said that she’s “really excited” to be partnering with the brand. As well being the new face of Sproud, Jama will also be strategic advisor to the company.

“There’s a lot to love – the products taste amazing, and the packaging is eye-catching, too, but ultimately I like what the company stands for in terms of health and sustainability,” she said in a statement. Jama, whose mother is half Swedish, also said that the Swedish connection of the brand “really appealed” to her.

What is Sproud?

Sproud Sproud is available to buy from stockists including Waitrose and Ocado

Sproud was founded by a group of entrepreneurs in Malmö, Sweden, in 2018. The core ingredient of the drink is yellow split pea, and the company claims that they have a lower environmental footprint than other commercial plant milks. Its drinks are high in protein, free from major allergens, and come in Barista, Unsweetened, and flavored varieties.

In addition to Jama, other investors include London-based capital investment firm VGC and Malmö-based investment company Findeln Holding.

“We’re delighted to welcome Maya as a co-owner, brand ambassador and advisor,” Sproud CEO Sara Berger said in a statement. “Our aim is to significantly increase Sproud’s brand awareness in the UK and beyond, and Maya will help us further normalize plant-based choices for everyone – whether in the supermarket aisle or at the coffee shop counter.”

Sproud is currently available to buy from Waitrose, Ocado, and Amazon in the UK. It’s also available at coffee shop Joe & The Juice.

