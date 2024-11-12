X
Sproud Launches Sugar-Free Barista Milk Made From Peas

The new milk is said to foam "perfectly"

A carton of Sproud no sugar vegan milk made from peas Sproud uses peas to make its plant-based milk - Media Credit: Sproud

Swedish company Sproud has launched a new product called Barista ZERO, a sugar-free barista grade milk alternative.

Barista ZERO uses a new formula to create a smooth, creamy texture with no sugar or added sweeteners. The base is formed from Sproud’s signature ingredient of yellow split peas, which are high in protein and have a low carbon footprint. Sproud’s milks are foritifed with calcium and vitamins D, B2, and B12.

Sproud debuted its new milk at the European Coffee Symposium on November 11 in Berlin, for which it was the exclusive plant-based milk sponsor. The launch comes shortly after television presenter Maya Jama became a new investor and co-owner of the company.

‘Perfectly foamable’

Sproud says the Barista ZERO is creamy and has “perfectly foamable qualities” that make it a great choice for professional and home baristas.

Many plant milk brands have a barista version available now, meaning Sproud’s sugar-free version is joining a crowded market. “We’re confident that Barista ZERO not only meets the expectations of professional baristas, but also supports consumers increasingly seeking low-sugar alternatives in the plant-based category,” Sara Berger, CEO of Sproud, said in a statement.

Maya Jama poses with a carton of Sproud
Sproud Sproud partnered with Maya Jama earlier this year

Sproud is already used at many coffee shops around the world, including international juice and coffee shop chain Joe & The Juice and UK-based coffee shop chain FCB.

“Our team has been working on this product for the past year, so we’re all really excited for people to finally taste it,” said Berger. “We have a great relationship with baristas, and therefore wanted to create an uncompromising product they could rely on for all their customers.”

