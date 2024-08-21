You Can Now Buy Simply V Almond ‘Parmesan’ In The UK

German brand Simply V is bringing one of its almond-based cheese products to online retailer Ocado.

ParmVegan is a dairy-free alternative to parmesan. It promises to deliver an “authentic parmesan experience” with its grated texture and tangy flavor.

The cheese is ideal for sprinkling on dishes like pasta, risotto, and lasagna. Almonds are its primary ingredient, and it also contains coconut oil, salt, starch, and sunflower protein. Simply V is the number one plant-based cheese company in Germany, and the brand says its vegan parmesan has been in development for 10 years.

“Our mission at SimplyV is to make delicious, plant-based alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or quality,” said Chiara Broeker, Marketing Director at Simply V, in a statement. “With ParmVegan, we’ve created a product that not only satisfies the palate for cheese lovers, but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Based on research we know the UK are Italian food lovers, so we’d love for ParmVegan to be a fridge staple.”

ParmVegan is available to buy at Ocado now. It costs £2.95 for a pack.

The UK embraces dairy-free cheese

Adobe Stock There is growing demand for dairy-free cheese

Simply V is one of a number of vegan cheese brands available in the UK. It’s thought that around seven percent of households regularly buy vegan cheese.

While the category has seen slower growth than dairy-free milk, there is nevertheless a growing demand for animal-free cheese alternatives. In response to this demand, mainstream dairy companies – including Cathedral City, Babybel, and Philadelphia – have all launched plant-based versions of their popular products. Most of the major supermarkets – such as Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s – also offer their own-label dairy-free cheeses.

