‘My Favorite Plant-Based Breakfasts To Prep Ahead Of Time’

Shakayla Felice, a creator known for her vibrant plant-based recipes, recently shared a video featuring three easy prep ahead breakfast ideas. These meals are designed for busy mornings and can be made ahead of time. They are nutrient-rich, simple to prepare, and easy to adapt using everyday ingredients.

Each recipe uses whole foods that offer fiber, plant-based protein, and lasting energy. For people with hectic schedules, prep-ahead meals make it easier to stay consistent and eat well. Instead of skipping breakfast or reaching for convenience foods, you can enjoy something homemade and nourishing.

Meal prep also supports healthy habits. It saves time, reduces stress, and helps avoid decision fatigue. Felice’s prep ahead breakfast ideas are made with this in mind. In the video, she shares three options: chickpea pancakes loaded with vegetables, a freezer-friendly tofu sandwich, and a creamy mango chia pudding. Each one is flavorful, practical, and made to keep you full.

Veggie-loaded chickpea pancakes

YouTube/ Shakayla Felice These pancakes use extra veggies in your fridge and a simple chickpea batter

Felice starts with a savory recipe made from chickpea flour. “If you’ve been looking for ways to add more veggies to your breakfast, this first one is for you,” she says.

She sautés green onions, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and mushrooms. These are the veggies on hand, but she encourages flexibility. “I’ve made these with kale, bell peppers, shredded zucchini, shredded Brussels sprouts… so just have fun with it.”

While the vegetables cook, she prepares the batter. It includes chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, baking powder, and spices like garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika. She mixes it with soy milk to boost the protein.

Once combined, she adds the veggies to the batter. She lets it sit for a few minutes before cooking. On the skillet, the pancakes turn golden and crisp on the outside. The recipe makes six to eight pancakes, depending on size.

She notes the recipe is inspired by besan chilla, a traditional Indian pancake made from chickpea flour. She enjoys hers with dairy-free yogurt and garlic achar, a spiced Indian condiment. Other topping ideas include pesto, hummus, cashew cream, or roasted red peppers and microgreens.

Vegan tofu sausage and egg breakfast sandwich

The next recipe of the prep ahead breakfast ideas is a protein-packed freezer sandwich built with a homemade tofu “egg” patty and plant-based sausage. “I just about ate this sandwich every single day because it is that good,” Felice says.

To make the tofu egg, she prepares a custom seasoning blend with nutritional yeast, paprika, curry powder, turmeric, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. That blend is mixed with dairy-free milk to create a marinade. Firm tofu slices are soaked in this for 30 minutes before baking or pan-cooking. Once cooked, she sprinkles on kala namak (black salt) to give it a classic eggy flavor.

She pairs the tofu with plant-based sausage (or tempeh bacon), vegan cheese, and an English muffin, though she says any bread will work. The sandwiches freeze well. Just wrap in parchment paper and microwave for 1–2 minutes when ready to eat.

To finish, she adds chia seed jam and microgreens. “I like to just save this [the kala namak] for the end because it really helps to make that flavor pop more when I go to enjoy these sandwiches,” she says.

Mango chia seed pudding

Finally, Felice shares what she confidently calls the best chia seed pudding you’ll try. “I stand behind it… if that doesn’t make you want to try this, I don’t know what will.”

The base includes diced mango, coconut or soy milk, and optionally, a mango-flavored high-protein plant-based yogurt. For each serving, she uses two tablespoons of chia seeds and a splash of vanilla extract. Adding yogurt, she says, improves the texture and eliminates the need to stir again after the initial whisking.

She recommends letting the pudding sit in the fridge longer than usual to allow the flavors to develop. “The longer you let this sit in the fridge, the better,” she says. Once set, she tops it with granola and more mango for a colorful, refreshing breakfast that’s rich in fiber and omega-3s.

You can find more videos by Shakayla Felice on her YouTube channel.

