How To Make Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Vegan Thin Mints

These Girl Scout Cookie-inspired thin mints are surprisingly nutritious

YouTuber Javant B in a still from a video on Girl Scout Cookies-inspired vegan thin mints Javant B recently shared a recipe for refined sugar-free vegan thin mints - Media Credit: YouTube/Javant B

Javant B, known for running the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel, recently shared a video featuring a recipe for Girl Scout Cookie-inspired vegan thin mints. As well as being dairy-free, the cookies are free from gluten, oil, and refined sugar.

A passionate plant-based recipe developer, Javant B shows that eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up the foods you love. Through his channel, he teaches viewers how to recreate classic comfort foods using simple, nourishing ingredients – with a strong focus on oil-free, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free cooking. If you avoid any of these foods for whatever reason, Javant B’s recipes are for you.

Javant B’s take on a Thin Mint cookie uses just nine ingredients. As Javant B puts it, making these cookies at home means you get “delicious thin mint cookies, healthy vegan style” that are “just as good, if not better than original.”

A unique vegan spin on the classic

Instead of traditional ingredients like palm oil and corn syrup, Javant B uses a mix of date-sweetened chocolate chips, organic peppermint flavor, and oil-free, sugar-free cashew butter.

The base flours – oat and almond – ensure the cookies are gluten-free. Javant B explains that he even grinds his own oats into flour for a fresher, slightly coarser texture.

By limiting the ingredient list to just nine whole-food items, the recipe stays simple while avoiding many additives found in store-bought versions. This homemade approach allows for full control over both quality and flavor.

You can find more healthy vegan recipes on the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel.

