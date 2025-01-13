Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Hayes Opens New Bar Vegan Branch

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes and the Baltimore Peninsula Development Team celebrated the grand opening of a new Bar Vegan location last week.

Bar Vegan is located in Baltimore’s Rye Street Market, a key part of the Baltimore Peninsula District development. The new plant-based bar and restaurant is also directly adjacent to where Cole-Hayes opened Slutty Vegan to the public in December 2024.

Together, the two new plant-based businesses have created over 70 new jobs for the city, earning praise from Mayor Brandon Scott, Councilmember Zac Blanchard, and Councilwoman Phylicia Porter for Cole Hayes, a “hometown hero” vegan entrepreneur.

“After the success of Slutty Vegan’s opening last month, it feels so good to be back in my city to continue the excitement and celebrate the opening of Bar Vegan,” said Cole Hayes.

“Bar Vegan takes the food you know and love from Slutty Vegan and ups the ante with unique drinks and intricate dishes, all in an elevated, stunning space,” she added. “I can’t wait for you all to join us and make memories at Bar Vegan at Baltimore Peninsula.”

Read more: Slutty Vegan Is Searching For A New President

Cole Hayes targets non-vegan customers with good food and ‘good experiences’

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Slutty Vegan has seen huge success in the US

Bar Vegan was founded by the Slutty Vegan team in Atlanta in 2021 and is one of the city’s most popular plant-based restaurants. It boasts an extensive drinks menu along with tacos, wings, bar bites, brunch options, and other customer favorites from Slutty Vegan.

Food businesses of all kinds are struggling, and several plant-based eateries have ceased trading over the last 12 months. Despite a hostile market, Slutty Vegan has now expanded to more than 12 locations, including a branch in one of the most busy airports in the US.

In November, Cole Hayes told Fortune Magazine that catering to meat eaters and flexitarians as well as vegans is part of what makes her brand successful. She added that providing “good experiences” for customers is increasingly important, such as Bar Vegan’s elaborate drinks.

Read more: The Top 100 Vegan Restaurants In The USA, According To Yelp