Slutty Vegan Is Searching For A New President

Vegan fast food chain Slutty Vegan is looking for a new president “with bold ideas and strategic plans” to help scale the brand globally, according to a post on the company’s Instagram.

Founder and CEO Pinky Cole Hayes will continue in her role. A CEO tends to be the highest-ranking person in a company while a president is second in command. But the jobs entail different duties. A CEO oversees major corporate decisions and is often the public face of the company. A president focuses more on day-to-day operations and implementing growth strategies.

Slutty Vegan’s new president will “work directly with our CEO to shape the future of the brand, expand our footprint, and build a legacy in the plant-based food industry,” said the Instagram post.

A growing empire

Hugh Williamson / Alamy Stock Photo Slutty Vegan is hugely successful

Slutty Vegan’s first restaurant opened in 2018. Since then it has expanded to a dozen locations across the South and East US. The brand has also participated in several high profile collaborations, including with entrepreneur Angela Simmons on fried Oreos, and Shake Shack for a limited edition vegan burger.

During a recent panel discussion, Cole Hayes explained that the brand’s success came down to not targeting vegans with its burgers. As a result, she said, 70 percent of Slutty Vegan customers are not vegans.

