X
Business Other News

The Surprising Strategy Behind Slutty Vegan’s $100 Million Success

Pinky Cole has revealed the secret behind her success

By

3 Minutes Read

Pinky Cole Cole was speaking at an event hosted by Fortune Magazine - Media Credit: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Slutty Vegan, one of the most successful vegan restaurant chains in the US, is known for its indulgent fast food and cheeky menu. Now, founder and CEO Pinky Cole has revealed the secret to building a $100 million vegan food empire.

Read more: ‘Slutty Vegan’ Named One Of The Best Burger Chains In America

During a panel discussion on sustainability in food businesses hosted by Fortune Magazine, Cole said that she has seen many vegan businesses close their doors recently. “The plant-based world is at a consistent decline,” she said. However, Slutty Vegan has expanded to more than 12 locations, most recently with a branch in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Cole explained that what has made her brand keep going is that it’s “not attracting the vegans.” A study of her company showed that 70 percent of Slutty Vegan customers are not vegans. “We want the person who is eating vegan for the first time and wants to see what the hype is all about,” she said. “And then when they taste Slutty Vegan they’re like okay I could do this … and that is the person who is going to keep the business to continue to grow and I like to keep it that way.”

Providing more than food

A plant-based burger, fries, and drink made by Slutty Vegan, just named one of Yelp's favorite burger chains
Slutty Vegan Slutty Vegan burgers are hugely popular

Giving the customers “good experiences” is also key to Slutty Vegan’s success, said Cole. People aren’t willing to pay as much for a burger as they did when Slutty Vegan first opened in 2018, she told the audience.

She said that she is “putting more of an effort on the experience because people pay for good experiences.” The cost of the food then matters less.

Read more: Welsh Vegan Café Creates ‘UK’s First’ Lion’s Mane Burger

“What we’re going to promise you is we’re going to give you a quality product, you’re going to be happy when you leave, and you’ll get the ultimate experience that’ll make you want to come back,” said Cole.

Slutty Vegan restaurants have a colorful, fun vibe, and sell merchandise including “Slut Dust” seasoning and hats. If you are eating there for the first time, the staff call out “We have a virgin in the house” to cheers all round.

Read more: Blink 182’s Travis Barker Says Glasgow Restaurant Has ‘Best Vegan Burger’

Tagged

fast food

slutty vegan

vegan business

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active