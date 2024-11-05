Slutty Vegan, one of the most successful vegan restaurant chains in the US, is known for its indulgent fast food and cheeky menu. Now, founder and CEO Pinky Cole has revealed the secret to building a $100 million vegan food empire.

Read more: ‘Slutty Vegan’ Named One Of The Best Burger Chains In America

During a panel discussion on sustainability in food businesses hosted by Fortune Magazine, Cole said that she has seen many vegan businesses close their doors recently. “The plant-based world is at a consistent decline,” she said. However, Slutty Vegan has expanded to more than 12 locations, most recently with a branch in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Cole explained that what has made her brand keep going is that it’s “not attracting the vegans.” A study of her company showed that 70 percent of Slutty Vegan customers are not vegans. “We want the person who is eating vegan for the first time and wants to see what the hype is all about,” she said. “And then when they taste Slutty Vegan they’re like okay I could do this … and that is the person who is going to keep the business to continue to grow and I like to keep it that way.”

Providing more than food

Slutty Vegan Slutty Vegan burgers are hugely popular

Giving the customers “good experiences” is also key to Slutty Vegan’s success, said Cole. People aren’t willing to pay as much for a burger as they did when Slutty Vegan first opened in 2018, she told the audience.

She said that she is “putting more of an effort on the experience because people pay for good experiences.” The cost of the food then matters less.

Read more: Welsh Vegan Café Creates ‘UK’s First’ Lion’s Mane Burger

“What we’re going to promise you is we’re going to give you a quality product, you’re going to be happy when you leave, and you’ll get the ultimate experience that’ll make you want to come back,” said Cole.

Slutty Vegan restaurants have a colorful, fun vibe, and sell merchandise including “Slut Dust” seasoning and hats. If you are eating there for the first time, the staff call out “We have a virgin in the house” to cheers all round.

Read more: Blink 182’s Travis Barker Says Glasgow Restaurant Has ‘Best Vegan Burger’