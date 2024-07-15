X
Business Other News

Slutty Vegan To Open In Busiest US Airport

Plant-based fast food business Slutty Vegan is expanding

By

2 Minutes Read

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole cleaning the shop front of her Atlanta branch Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan in Atlanta in 2018 - Media Credit: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

Slutty Vegan, an entirely plant-based fast food restaurant based in the US, will soon be opening a branch in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

Read more: Next Level Burger Becomes Major Vegan Restaurant Group After Veggie Grill Acquisition

The airport has been dubbed the busiest in the country, with around 45.4 million visitors per year. This will be first time an all-vegan restaurant has opened there. 

Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, announced the news on Instagram. “I literally started in a shared kitchen 6 years ago and now Slutty Vegan will be the FIRST EVER vegan restaurant in the busiest airport in the world,” she wrote. “@randyhazelton thank you for helping me to take my baby to places I only dreamed of!” Cole also shared a video of the restaurant being constructed. 

The new branch will be located in Concourse B. This is an area of the terminal where passengers can visit shops, restaurants, and other amenities while waiting to board their flight. Due to the busy nature of the airport, it’s likely that many non-vegans will visit Slutty Vegan and experience plant-based fast food for the first time. 

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole giving a speech at Comcast Rise
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018

Read more: Vegan Meat Brand THIS Receives £20m In Funding

Vegan food in airports

As veganism grows in popularity around the world, it has become easier than ever to find vegan options while traveling. While entirely vegan restaurants are rare in airports, many offer a number of plant-based options to customers. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be among the first to introduce an all-vegan eatery to its terminals. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) previously featured a vegan restaurant named Real Food Daily in terminal 4, but this has now closed. 

Slutty Vegan was founded in Atlanta in 2018. It’s known for its unique and indulgent selection of burgers, and the eye-catching name “Slutty Vegan” was chosen to attract non-vegans. The brand has been hugely successful, and branches can be found in New York City, Georgia, Dallas, and more.

Read more: Prague Gets ‘First Ever’ Vegan Butcher’s As Demand For Meat-Free Food Grows

Tagged

atlanta

business

fast food

slutty vegan

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active