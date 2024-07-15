Slutty Vegan To Open In Busiest US Airport

Slutty Vegan, an entirely plant-based fast food restaurant based in the US, will soon be opening a branch in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport has been dubbed the busiest in the country, with around 45.4 million visitors per year. This will be first time an all-vegan restaurant has opened there.

Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, announced the news on Instagram. “I literally started in a shared kitchen 6 years ago and now Slutty Vegan will be the FIRST EVER vegan restaurant in the busiest airport in the world,” she wrote. “@randyhazelton thank you for helping me to take my baby to places I only dreamed of!” Cole also shared a video of the restaurant being constructed.

The new branch will be located in Concourse B. This is an area of the terminal where passengers can visit shops, restaurants, and other amenities while waiting to board their flight. Due to the busy nature of the airport, it’s likely that many non-vegans will visit Slutty Vegan and experience plant-based fast food for the first time.

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Pinky Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018

Vegan food in airports

As veganism grows in popularity around the world, it has become easier than ever to find vegan options while traveling. While entirely vegan restaurants are rare in airports, many offer a number of plant-based options to customers.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be among the first to introduce an all-vegan eatery to its terminals. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) previously featured a vegan restaurant named Real Food Daily in terminal 4, but this has now closed.

Slutty Vegan was founded in Atlanta in 2018. It’s known for its unique and indulgent selection of burgers, and the eye-catching name “Slutty Vegan” was chosen to attract non-vegans. The brand has been hugely successful, and branches can be found in New York City, Georgia, Dallas, and more.

