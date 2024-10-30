The Top 100 Vegan Restaurants In The USA, According To Yelp

Ahead of World Vegan Day this Friday (November 1), review platform Yelp has unveiled its list of the top 100 plant-based restaurants in the USA.
A decade ago, vegans may have struggled to find decent food while eating out, but there has been a recent boom in meat-free dining across the country. The Yelp list features the restaurants that the nation has rated highest, and there are options to suit every taste, mood, and preference.
Grabbing the top spot is California’s lil’ Vegerie, which is known for its vegetable-forward menu. One of its most popular items, the Philly “Cheesesteak” Bowl, uses marinated mushrooms over vegan meat and is topped with cashew cheese.
A move away from meat substitutes seems to be a running theme in the list. Other top restaurants include The Mediterranean Chickpea in Florida, which offers a whole foods-based menu with plenty of veg and legumes. Vegan Stops in California is another restaurant that doesn’t offer any plant-based meat at all, instead prioritizing vegetables in its place.
Vegan meats and cheeses are still very much on the menu, however, with eateries like The Rabbit Hole in Florida offering dishes like BBQ ‘Chick’n’ Salad, Loaded Fries, and BBQ Rib Stir Fry.
The most vegan-friendly areas in the US
The new Yelp list covers a wide range of areas across the US. In the top 10, you’ll find three California restaurants, two from Florida, and one each from Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Nevada.
According to a report published last month, Los Angeles (California), Orlando (Florida), and Portland (Oregon), are the three most vegan-friendly cities in the USA. The study, by WalletHub, looked at the cost of groceries, how many restaurants serve vegan-friendly food, and whether cities offer vegan festivals.
The top 100 vegan restaurants in the US
This list covers the best US vegan restaurants in states all over the country. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or Mediterranean food, there’s something to suit pretty much everyone.
Here is the complete list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the USA:
- lil’ Vegerie, Redondo Beach, California
- The Mediterranean Chickpea, Tampa, Florida
- Urban Fresh, Tucson, Arizona
- Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, Culver City, California
- BOOMCHIA, Montclair, New Jersey
- The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach, Florida
- Vegan Stops, Garden Grove, California
- Pure Soul, Durham, North Carolina
- Kelley Farm Kitchen, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
- Tarantino’s Vegan, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Ras Plant Based, Brooklyn, New York
- Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, Tampa, Florida
- Thanh Tinh Chay, San Diego, California
- The Uprooted Kitchen, Gilbert, Arizona
- Miss Rachel’s Pantry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- NoButcher, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Earth Aloha Eats, Kihei, Hawaii
- Urban Vegan, Newark, New Jersey
- Francis Burger Joint, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Thuong An Lac, Honolulu, Hawaii
- VEGZ, Washington, District of Columbia
- BeeWali’s Vegan AF, Los Angeles, California
- Florish, Tampa Bay, Florida
- Healthy Harvest Urban Farms, Rock Island, Illinois
- Tane Vegan Izakaya, Honolulu, Hawaii
- The Tin Thistle, North Bend, Oregon
- Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts
- veggie bowl, Oregon City, Oregon
- Organically Twisted, Naples, Florida
- Sanctuary Bistro, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Vegelicious, Nashville, Tennessee
- Mission Burger, Austin, Texas
- UNiQ Burger, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Sweet Soulfood, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, Palm Springs, California
- Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts, Riviera Beach, Florida
- House of Mexica, Reno, Nevada
- Veg & Go Plant-Based Fast Food, Riverside, California
- Vegan Shop, Hilo, Hawaii
- Buds, Salt Lake City, Utah
- WongWayVeg, Denver, Colorado
- Chilango PDX, Portland, Oregon
- Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts
- Brekkie Bowls, Wailea, Hawaii
- Variable Cafe, Los Angeles, California
- Vegan & Juice, Miami, Florida
- Root, Newport, Rhode Island
- Sun Belly Cafe, Greenville, South Carolina
- Botanical Fare, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Garden Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Hijo de su Madre, Los Angeles, California
- Koshary Corner, Baltimore, Maryland
- Desert Roots Kitchen, Tempe, Arizona
- Blondie’s Vegan Cafe Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
- ChagaRoot, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dirty Lettuce, Portland, Oregon
- Toasty, Bend, Oregon
- Tamam, New York, New York
- Hash Vegan Eatery, San Antonio, Texas
- Secret Pizza Society, Portland, Oregon
- Rawk Star Cafe, Oldsmar, Florida
- Belenty’s Love, Fort Worth, Texas
- Freshroll, Mashpee, Massachusetts
- The Ginger Mule, Houston, Texas
- Orchard Grocer, New York, New York
- Vegos, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Sundrip, Chicago, Illinois
- Norma’s Plant Based Cuisine, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Bombay Food Junkies, Saint Louis, Missouri
- Loving Heart, Chicago, Illinois
- All Chay, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Daikon Vegan Sushi, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Hungry Vegan, Savannah, Georgia
- Bayside Cafe, Everett, Washington
- Vegan Vibrationz, Plano, Texas
- Shayna B’s By The Sea, Westbrook, Connecticut
- Bistro Vonish, Austin, Texas
- Tacotarian, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Can’t Believe It’s Vegan, Westerville, Ohio
- Honest Pastures, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- The Cosmic Kitchen, Haleiwa, Hawaii
- Energize, Brighton, Massachusetts
- Nissi VegMex Vegan Mexican Cuisine, Austin, Texas
- Spring Cafe, New York, New York
- Moku Roots, Kula, Hawaii
- Cashew, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- CLTRE. vgn jnt, Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Down 2 Earth Plant-Based Cuisine, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Planted PDX, Portland, Oregon
- Cafe Red, Seattle, Washington
- Green Love Kitchen, Lithonia, Georgia
- VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant, Duluth, Georgia
- Recipe Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
- Aa Roots Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii
- Reverie Cafe + Bar, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Plant, Asheville, North Carolina
- Manna Kitchen, Lisle, Illinois
- Total Vegan Indian Restaurant, Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- La Semilla, Atlanta, Georgia
- Wildflower Vegan Café, Millville, New Jersey
