The Top 100 Vegan Restaurants In The USA, According To Yelp

The US is seeing skyrocketing demand for vegan food

A woman drinking a green smoothie and eating a vegan burger at a brightly-lit vegan restaurant It's easier than ever to find vegan food in the USA - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Ahead of World Vegan Day this Friday (November 1), review platform Yelp has unveiled its list of the top 100 plant-based restaurants in the USA.

A decade ago, vegans may have struggled to find decent food while eating out, but there has been a recent boom in meat-free dining across the country. The Yelp list features the restaurants that the nation has rated highest, and there are options to suit every taste, mood, and preference. 

Grabbing the top spot is California’s lil’ Vegerie, which is known for its vegetable-forward menu. One of its most popular items, the Philly “Cheesesteak” Bowl, uses marinated mushrooms over vegan meat and is topped with cashew cheese. 

A move away from meat substitutes seems to be a running theme in the list. Other top restaurants include The Mediterranean Chickpea in Florida, which offers a whole foods-based menu with plenty of veg and legumes. Vegan Stops in California is another restaurant that doesn’t offer any plant-based meat at all, instead prioritizing vegetables in its place. 

Vegan meats and cheeses are still very much on the menu, however, with eateries like The Rabbit Hole in Florida offering dishes like BBQ ‘Chick’n’ Salad, Loaded Fries, and BBQ Rib Stir Fry.

The most vegan-friendly areas in the US

The new Yelp list covers a wide range of areas across the US. In the top 10, you’ll find three California restaurants, two from Florida, and one each from Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Nevada. 

According to a report published last month, Los Angeles (California), Orlando (Florida), and Portland (Oregon), are the three most vegan-friendly cities in the USA. The study, by WalletHub, looked at the cost of groceries, how many restaurants serve vegan-friendly food, and whether cities offer vegan festivals. 

The top 100 vegan restaurants in the US

This list covers the best US vegan restaurants in states all over the country. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or Mediterranean food, there’s something to suit pretty much everyone. 

Here is the complete list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the USA: 

  1. lil’ Vegerie, Redondo Beach, California
  2. The Mediterranean Chickpea, Tampa, Florida
  3. Urban Fresh, Tucson, Arizona
  4. Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, Culver City, California
  5. BOOMCHIA, Montclair, New Jersey
  6. The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach, Florida
An Impossible Burger with vegan cheese from Florida vegan restaurant The Rabbit Hole
Instagram/The Rabbit Hole Florida’s The Rabbit Hole specializes in vegan comfort food
  1. Vegan Stops, Garden Grove, California
  2. Pure Soul, Durham, North Carolina
  3. Kelley Farm Kitchen, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
  4. Tarantino’s Vegan, Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Ras Plant Based, Brooklyn, New York
  6. Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, Tampa, Florida
  7. Thanh Tinh Chay, San Diego, California
  8. The Uprooted Kitchen, Gilbert, Arizona
  9. Miss Rachel’s Pantry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  10. NoButcher, Las Vegas, Nevada
  11. Earth Aloha Eats, Kihei, Hawaii
  12. Urban Vegan, Newark, New Jersey
  13. Francis Burger Joint, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  14. Thuong An Lac, Honolulu, Hawaii
  15. VEGZ, Washington, District of Columbia
  16. BeeWali’s Vegan AF, Los Angeles, California
  17. Florish, Tampa Bay, Florida
  18. Healthy Harvest Urban Farms, Rock Island, Illinois
  19. Tane Vegan Izakaya, Honolulu, Hawaii
  20. The Tin Thistle, North Bend, Oregon
  21. Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts
  22. veggie bowl, Oregon City, Oregon
  23. Organically Twisted, Naples, Florida
  24. Sanctuary Bistro, Charlotte, North Carolina
  25. Vegelicious, Nashville, Tennessee
  26. Mission Burger, Austin, Texas
  27. UNiQ Burger, Scottsdale, Arizona
  28. Sweet Soulfood, New Orleans, Louisiana
  29. Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, Palm Springs, California
  30. Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts, Riviera Beach, Florida
  31. House of Mexica, Reno, Nevada
  32. Veg & Go Plant-Based Fast Food, Riverside, California
  33. Vegan Shop, Hilo, Hawaii
  34. Buds, Salt Lake City, Utah
  35. WongWayVeg, Denver, Colorado
  36. Chilango PDX, Portland, Oregon
  37. Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts
  38. Brekkie Bowls, Wailea, Hawaii
  39. Variable Cafe, Los Angeles, California
  40. Vegan & Juice, Miami, Florida
  41. Root, Newport, Rhode Island
  42. Sun Belly Cafe, Greenville, South Carolina
  43. Botanical Fare, Charlottesville, Virginia
  44. Garden Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada
  45. Hijo de su Madre, Los Angeles, California
  46. Koshary Corner, Baltimore, Maryland
  47. Desert Roots Kitchen, Tempe, Arizona
  48. Blondie’s Vegan Cafe Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
  49. ChagaRoot, Las Vegas, Nevada
  50. Dirty Lettuce, Portland, Oregon
  51. Toasty, Bend, Oregon
  52. Tamam, New York, New York
  53. Hash Vegan Eatery, San Antonio, Texas
  54. Secret Pizza Society, Portland, Oregon
  55. Rawk Star Cafe, Oldsmar, Florida
  56. Belenty’s Love, Fort Worth, Texas
  57. Freshroll, Mashpee, Massachusetts
  58. The Ginger Mule, Houston, Texas
  59. Orchard Grocer, New York, New York
  60. Vegos, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  61. Sundrip, Chicago, Illinois
  62. Norma’s Plant Based Cuisine, Altamonte Springs, Florida
  63. Bombay Food Junkies, Saint Louis, Missouri
  64. Loving Heart, Chicago, Illinois
  65. All Chay, Salt Lake City, Utah
  66. Daikon Vegan Sushi, Las Vegas, Nevada
  67. Hungry Vegan, Savannah, Georgia
  68. Bayside Cafe, Everett, Washington
  69. Vegan Vibrationz, Plano, Texas
  70. Shayna B’s By The Sea, Westbrook, Connecticut
  71. Bistro Vonish, Austin, Texas
  72. Tacotarian, Las Vegas, Nevada
  73. Can’t Believe It’s Vegan, Westerville, Ohio
  74. Honest Pastures, Virginia Beach, Virginia
  75. The Cosmic Kitchen, Haleiwa, Hawaii
  76. Energize, Brighton, Massachusetts
  77. Nissi VegMex Vegan Mexican Cuisine, Austin, Texas
  78. Spring Cafe, New York, New York
  79. Moku Roots, Kula, Hawaii
  80. Cashew, Chattanooga, Tennessee
  81. CLTRE. vgn jnt, Virginia Beach, Virginia
  82. Down 2 Earth Plant-Based Cuisine, Las Vegas, Nevada
  83. Planted PDX, Portland, Oregon
  84. Cafe Red, Seattle, Washington
  85. Green Love Kitchen, Lithonia, Georgia
  86. VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant, Duluth, Georgia
  87. Recipe Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
  88. Aa Roots Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii
  89. Reverie Cafe + Bar, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  90. Plant, Asheville, North Carolina
  91. Manna Kitchen, Lisle, Illinois
  92. Total Vegan Indian Restaurant, Highlands Ranch, Colorado
  93. La Semilla, Atlanta, Georgia
  94. Wildflower Vegan Café, Millville, New Jersey

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

