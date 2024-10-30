The Top 100 Vegan Restaurants In The USA, According To Yelp

Ahead of World Vegan Day this Friday (November 1), review platform Yelp has unveiled its list of the top 100 plant-based restaurants in the USA.

A decade ago, vegans may have struggled to find decent food while eating out, but there has been a recent boom in meat-free dining across the country. The Yelp list features the restaurants that the nation has rated highest, and there are options to suit every taste, mood, and preference.

Grabbing the top spot is California’s lil’ Vegerie, which is known for its vegetable-forward menu. One of its most popular items, the Philly “Cheesesteak” Bowl, uses marinated mushrooms over vegan meat and is topped with cashew cheese.

A move away from meat substitutes seems to be a running theme in the list. Other top restaurants include The Mediterranean Chickpea in Florida, which offers a whole foods-based menu with plenty of veg and legumes. Vegan Stops in California is another restaurant that doesn’t offer any plant-based meat at all, instead prioritizing vegetables in its place.

Vegan meats and cheeses are still very much on the menu, however, with eateries like The Rabbit Hole in Florida offering dishes like BBQ ‘Chick’n’ Salad, Loaded Fries, and BBQ Rib Stir Fry.

The most vegan-friendly areas in the US

The new Yelp list covers a wide range of areas across the US. In the top 10, you’ll find three California restaurants, two from Florida, and one each from Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Nevada.

According to a report published last month, Los Angeles (California), Orlando (Florida), and Portland (Oregon), are the three most vegan-friendly cities in the USA. The study, by WalletHub, looked at the cost of groceries, how many restaurants serve vegan-friendly food, and whether cities offer vegan festivals.

The top 100 vegan restaurants in the US

This list covers the best US vegan restaurants in states all over the country. Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Italian, or Mediterranean food, there’s something to suit pretty much everyone.

Here is the complete list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the USA:

lil’ Vegerie, Redondo Beach, California The Mediterranean Chickpea, Tampa, Florida Urban Fresh, Tucson, Arizona Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, Culver City, California BOOMCHIA, Montclair, New Jersey The Rabbit Hole, Pompano Beach, Florida

Instagram/The Rabbit Hole Florida’s The Rabbit Hole specializes in vegan comfort food

Vegan Stops, Garden Grove, California Pure Soul, Durham, North Carolina Kelley Farm Kitchen, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Tarantino’s Vegan, Las Vegas, Nevada Ras Plant Based, Brooklyn, New York Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan, Tampa, Florida Thanh Tinh Chay, San Diego, California The Uprooted Kitchen, Gilbert, Arizona Miss Rachel’s Pantry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NoButcher, Las Vegas, Nevada Earth Aloha Eats, Kihei, Hawaii Urban Vegan, Newark, New Jersey Francis Burger Joint, Minneapolis, Minnesota Thuong An Lac, Honolulu, Hawaii VEGZ, Washington, District of Columbia BeeWali’s Vegan AF, Los Angeles, California Florish, Tampa Bay, Florida Healthy Harvest Urban Farms, Rock Island, Illinois Tane Vegan Izakaya, Honolulu, Hawaii The Tin Thistle, North Bend, Oregon Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts veggie bowl, Oregon City, Oregon Organically Twisted, Naples, Florida Sanctuary Bistro, Charlotte, North Carolina Vegelicious, Nashville, Tennessee Mission Burger, Austin, Texas UNiQ Burger, Scottsdale, Arizona Sweet Soulfood, New Orleans, Louisiana Chef Tanya’s Kitchen, Palm Springs, California Dina’s Vegan Deli & Desserts, Riviera Beach, Florida House of Mexica, Reno, Nevada Veg & Go Plant-Based Fast Food, Riverside, California Vegan Shop, Hilo, Hawaii Buds, Salt Lake City, Utah WongWayVeg, Denver, Colorado Chilango PDX, Portland, Oregon Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts Brekkie Bowls, Wailea, Hawaii Variable Cafe, Los Angeles, California Vegan & Juice, Miami, Florida Root, Newport, Rhode Island Sun Belly Cafe, Greenville, South Carolina Botanical Fare, Charlottesville, Virginia Garden Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada Hijo de su Madre, Los Angeles, California Koshary Corner, Baltimore, Maryland Desert Roots Kitchen, Tempe, Arizona Blondie’s Vegan Cafe Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii ChagaRoot, Las Vegas, Nevada Dirty Lettuce, Portland, Oregon Toasty, Bend, Oregon Tamam, New York, New York Hash Vegan Eatery, San Antonio, Texas Secret Pizza Society, Portland, Oregon Rawk Star Cafe, Oldsmar, Florida Belenty’s Love, Fort Worth, Texas Freshroll, Mashpee, Massachusetts The Ginger Mule, Houston, Texas Orchard Grocer, New York, New York Vegos, Albuquerque, New Mexico Sundrip, Chicago, Illinois Norma’s Plant Based Cuisine, Altamonte Springs, Florida Bombay Food Junkies, Saint Louis, Missouri Loving Heart, Chicago, Illinois All Chay, Salt Lake City, Utah Daikon Vegan Sushi, Las Vegas, Nevada Hungry Vegan, Savannah, Georgia Bayside Cafe, Everett, Washington Vegan Vibrationz, Plano, Texas Shayna B’s By The Sea, Westbrook, Connecticut Bistro Vonish, Austin, Texas Tacotarian, Las Vegas, Nevada Can’t Believe It’s Vegan, Westerville, Ohio Honest Pastures, Virginia Beach, Virginia The Cosmic Kitchen, Haleiwa, Hawaii Energize, Brighton, Massachusetts Nissi VegMex Vegan Mexican Cuisine, Austin, Texas Spring Cafe, New York, New York Moku Roots, Kula, Hawaii Cashew, Chattanooga, Tennessee CLTRE. vgn jnt, Virginia Beach, Virginia Down 2 Earth Plant-Based Cuisine, Las Vegas, Nevada Planted PDX, Portland, Oregon Cafe Red, Seattle, Washington Green Love Kitchen, Lithonia, Georgia VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant, Duluth, Georgia Recipe Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas Aa Roots Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii Reverie Cafe + Bar, Minneapolis, Minnesota Plant, Asheville, North Carolina Manna Kitchen, Lisle, Illinois Total Vegan Indian Restaurant, Highlands Ranch, Colorado La Semilla, Atlanta, Georgia Wildflower Vegan Café, Millville, New Jersey

