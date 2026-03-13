Oatly Launches Flavored Barista Milk, Announces First Fully Profitable Year

Oatly has launched flavored versions of its barista oat milk in the UK.

The Swedish company has also revealed that 2025 was its first full year of profitable growth. The financial announcement came on the same day Oatly lost the right to market its plant-based dairy alternatives as “milk” in the UK.

Read more: Oatly Banned From Marketing Plant-Based Products As Milk In The UK

Oatly’s best-selling Barista Edition Oat Drink is now available in Vanilla, Caramel, Coconut, Churros, and Popcorn flavors. The new drinks are rich in oat fiber and are also fortified with riboflavin, vitamin B12, D2, iodine, and calcium.

Rowena Roos, the head of food and drinks experience at Oatly, said, “The neutral taste of oats make them the ideal foundation for other flavours. Our new Barista Edition Flavours are here to expand the taste universe of your iced and hot coffees, overnight oats, smoothies, or anything you would usually add Oatly Barista to.”

Oatly introduced a Matcha Latte flavor Oat Drink last summer, and has since added a matcha and strawberry flavored version. Just before Christmas, the brand rolled out two new ready-to-drink iced coffees, an iced caramel Macchiato and a Flat White.

The new Oatly Barista Edition flavors are available in supermarkets and online now.

Read more: Califia Rolls Out Soy Milk With 8g Of Protein And 3 Ingredients

‘Achieving our first full year of profitability is a milestone, not our destination’

Oatly Oatly recently reported that 2025 was its first full year of profitable growth

In February, Oatly published its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2025, and following a significant profitable growth milestone in the third quarter, reported its first year of profitable growth and a nearly five percent increase in revenue.

In a statement, Jean-Christophe Flatin, the CEO of Oatly, said, “I am proud to report that we drove profitable growth in both the fourth quarter and the full year. Achieving this milestone reflects the disciplined, strategic actions we have taken over the past three years to strengthen the foundation of our entire business.”

He added, “We know that achieving our first full year of profitability is a milestone, not our destination. As we look forward, we expect to accelerate our impact as we continue to execute our growth strategy, drive incremental demand, and deliver even stronger profitable growth.”

Read more: Oatly Adds ‘Trust The Processed’ Label To Milk Cartons