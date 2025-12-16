Oatly Launches Two New Ready-To-Drink Iced Coffees

Oatly has launched two new ready-to-drink iced coffees.

The Swedish brand introduced its new caramel-flavored Barista Iced Macchiato and Barista Iced Flat White to UK supermarkets in November, and they are currently available at more than 400 Tesco stores nationwide.

Read more: SPINS Data Finds The Plant-Based Sector Isn’t Dying, It’s Just Evolving

Both of Oatly’s new iced drinks feature a blend of the company’s versatile barista oat milk and Arabica coffee as the base. The macchiato also includes natural caramel flavorings and a little extra sugar, while the flat white boasts a double shot of coffee.

As reported by Retail Times, Oatly UK and Ireland’s general manager, Bryan Carroll, said that the company has developed these “ready-to-drink” (RTD) beverages for the growing grab-and-go market, which is mostly led by younger consumers.

“We are seeing a real shift in how shoppers consume coffee, with Gen Z in particular driving the surge in cold formats,” said Carroll. “A trend that continues to remain a cultural movement as we head into the New Year.”

The new drinks can stay at room temperature until opened, but Oatly encourages people to serve them chilled or with ice. Caroll added, “Taste remains central to all Oatly innovation, and alongside the rising demand for convenience, we are excited to see the response to these new RTDs as they roll out in Tesco.”

Oatly’s Barista Iced Macchiato and Barista Iced Flat White are available exclusively at Tesco alongside the other iced drinks. They have an RRP of £2 per 235ml tin, though Clubcard holders can get them at a reduced price of £1.25 until December 18.

Read more: The Plant-Based Dairy Market Could Reach $34 Billion By 2030, Say Experts

‘It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly’

Oatly Oatly is the first food and beverage brand to qualify as a Climate Solutions Company

In early November, Oatly announced that it would be tripling its investment in British oats next year, and that it had achieved a “profitable growth” milestone in Q3 of 2025. A market research report from October predicted that the global plant-based dairy market could reach USD $34 billion by the end of the decade.

Oatly updated its sustainability commitments earlier this year and now qualifies as a “Climate Solutions Company.” Oatly is reportedly the first food or beverage brand to ever meet the rigorous specifications, which include making sure 90 percent of its revenue comes from climate solutions and maintaining public emissions targets.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the first food and drink ‘Climate Solutions Company’ for our role in transforming the broken food system. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” Oatly CEO Jean-Christophe Flatin said at the time.

Read more: Oatly Hits Profitable Growth Milestone, Switches To British Oats