Oatly Banned From Marketing Plant-Based Products As Milk In The UK

Oatly was just banned from marketing its plant-based products as “milk” in the UK.

The Swedish oat milk brand has lost its long-running legal dispute over the word following years of lobbying by the dairy sector. Oatly already describes its plant-based milk as a “drink,” but has continued using its “post-milk generation” slogan.

Oatly first attempted to trademark this post-milk slogan in 2019, but Dairy UK, which describes itself as “the voice of the dairy industry,” objected. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Oatly could not trademark the slogan or use the word milk.

The judges concluded that using protected dairy terminology in the way Oatly intended might confuse shoppers over whether products were blended, low-dairy, or plant-based. However, research has repeatedly confirmed that shoppers are not confused by labels that use dairy or meat-related terms to describe plant-based foods. In fact, these words can help people understand a product’s intended use.

“We are deeply disappointed by today’s UK Supreme Court ruling,” said Bryan Carroll, the general manager for Oatly UK & Ireland, in a statement. He described the ruling as a “way to stifle competition” that “is not in the interests” of the British public. “This decision creates unnecessary confusion and an uneven playing field for plant-based products that solely benefits Big Dairy,” he added. The court’s decision is final.

‘Pointless’ legislation and anti-competitive lobbying

According to a report by Greenpeace’s award-winning investigative journalism team, Unearthed, the Supreme Court’s decision was preceded by nearly a decade of lobbying by Dairy UK and other groups linked to the animal agriculture industry.

Libby Peppiatt, the CEO of the UK’s Vegan Society, echoed Carroll in describing the ruling as “anti-competitive.” She also said the ruling was “pointless,” and noted that it “stifles innovation and progress,” particularly around sustainability and animal welfare.

The ruling comes shortly after the EU delayed its latest plant-based label ban. The proposed legislation, which takes aim at words like “burgers,” “sausages,” and “steaks,” still requires EC approval. As of February 2026, it has still not been concluded. The EU bill hinges on the confusion myth, much like the UK ruling.

‘This is just the rich and powerful animal agriculture lobbies closing ranks’

Research by the Vegan Society has found that 33 percent of people in the UK regularly drink plant-based milk, and that approximately two million Brits now follow a vegan or plant-based diet. Separate research indicates that the oat milk market could grow by 14 percent per year for five years, reaching nearly USD $7 billion by 2031.

“People know exactly what they’re buying,” said Peppiatt. “There is no evidence to suggest that people do not know the difference between a sausage that is made of pig flesh or one that is made from mushroom, or indeed a carton of plant-based milk and milk that is taken from cows.”

“This is just the rich and powerful animal agriculture lobbies closing ranks in an attempt to increase their profits, which come at an enormous cost to animals, to public health, and to the environment,” she added.

