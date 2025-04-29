NOMO Just Launched Two New Vegan Chocolate Bars In UK Supermarkets

Popular vegan chocolate brand NOMO has launched two new flavors in major UK supermarkets, Salted Popcorn and Birthday Cake.

NOMO’s Salted Popcorn is available in smaller-sized, 32g bars, while Birthday Cake flavor is available in full-sized 127g bars. Both are vegan completely free from dairy.

Kimi Peri, the influencer behind “worldwideveganism,” shared pictures of the new NOMO chocolate bars on their Instagram earlier this week. Peri found the bars in Sainsbury’s. The announcement news was also shared on Vegan Food UK, and the post was met with huge excitement from vegans.

Further details and pricing have yet to be announced by the brand. At Sainsbury’s, the existing range of NOMO products currently retails at approximately £3.25 per 127g bar and £1.50 per 32g bar. Plant Based News reached out to NOMO for more information.

Demand for vegan and dairy-free chocolate in the UK

worldwideveganism / Instagram NOMO’s new Birthday Cake flavor is available in a large 127g bar

According to NOMO, it is the UK’s number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand. Kinnerton Confectionery established the brand in 2019 to cater to chocolate-lovers with dietary restrictions, and accordingly named it “NOMO,” or No Missing Out.

Millions of people in the UK currently identify as vegan or plant-based, while a dairy allergy is the third most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis. The vegan and dairy-free chocolate market is growing rapidly, both in the UK and around the world, and according to experts, it could grow even faster than its dairy-based competitors and reach USD $4 billion by 2032.

The full NOMO range includes options like crispy and fudge-filled animal shapes, Easter Eggs, mini bars, selection boxes, buttons, and more. Bars are available in flavors like Caramel, Choc Fudge, Fruit & Crunch, Caramelised Biscuit, and Cookie Dough.

In September last year, the brand introduced a Bounty-style chocolate bar filled with creamed coconut. Like the rest of the lineup, it is also free from gluten and nuts.

