X
Food Lifestyle

Vegan Brand Launches Bounty-Style Coconut Chocolate Bar

NOMO is one of the leading free-from chocolate brands in the UK

By

2 Minutes Read

The new NOMO dairy-free coconut chocolate bar, which is in the style of a vegan Bounty NOMO's new bar is a dairy-free alternative to Bounty - Media Credit: NOMO/Adobe Stock

Plant-based chocolate brand NOMO has unveiled a brand-new coconut bar to its line-up – and it’s perfect for Bounty lovers.

Read more: Dairylea Finally Launches Plant-Based Dunkers

The UK-based company sells a number of dairy-free sweet treats at UK supermarkets. Its latest offering is a combination of flaky coconut and chocolate. 

NOMO Coconut is made in a similar style to Mars’ Bounty, a divisive yet popular chocolate bar that also features a coconut filling. Unlike Bounty, however, Nomo’s new offering doesn’t contain any milk. As well as being vegan, it’s also free from gluten and nuts. 

The bars are available to buy in Sainsbury’s now, and they’ll also be released in Asda on September 30. 

Read more: OGGS Launches ‘UK First’ Iced Loaf Cake In Supermarkets

The rise of Nomo

A dairy-free bar of vegan Nomo Coconut
Scott Kimble NOMO Coconut is available to buy now

NOMO (which stands for No Missing Out) was established in 2019 by Kinnerton Confectionery. The brand was created to cater to individuals with dietary restrictions, and its range of chocolate products is completely free from dairy, gluten, eggs, and nuts, making them suitable for allergy sufferers as well as vegans. 

Other products on offer include chocolate lollies, buttons, and seasonal chocolates, as well as bars. 

NOMO has seen significant growth since launching, and is now one of the leading free-from chocolate brands in the UK. Its products are available at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Waitrose, as well as health food shops like Holland & Barrett. 

Read more: Lurpak Finally Releases Plant-Based Spread

Tagged

coconut

dairy free

food

food launch

nomo

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active