Vegan Brand Launches Bounty-Style Coconut Chocolate Bar

Plant-based chocolate brand NOMO has unveiled a brand-new coconut bar to its line-up – and it’s perfect for Bounty lovers.

Read more: Dairylea Finally Launches Plant-Based Dunkers

The UK-based company sells a number of dairy-free sweet treats at UK supermarkets. Its latest offering is a combination of flaky coconut and chocolate.

NOMO Coconut is made in a similar style to Mars’ Bounty, a divisive yet popular chocolate bar that also features a coconut filling. Unlike Bounty, however, Nomo’s new offering doesn’t contain any milk. As well as being vegan, it’s also free from gluten and nuts.

The bars are available to buy in Sainsbury’s now, and they’ll also be released in Asda on September 30.

Read more: OGGS Launches ‘UK First’ Iced Loaf Cake In Supermarkets

The rise of Nomo

Scott Kimble NOMO Coconut is available to buy now

NOMO (which stands for No Missing Out) was established in 2019 by Kinnerton Confectionery. The brand was created to cater to individuals with dietary restrictions, and its range of chocolate products is completely free from dairy, gluten, eggs, and nuts, making them suitable for allergy sufferers as well as vegans.

Other products on offer include chocolate lollies, buttons, and seasonal chocolates, as well as bars.

NOMO has seen significant growth since launching, and is now one of the leading free-from chocolate brands in the UK. Its products are available at supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Waitrose, as well as health food shops like Holland & Barrett.

Read more: Lurpak Finally Releases Plant-Based Spread