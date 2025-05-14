How To Use Mushrooms To Make A Nutritious ‘Chicken’ Salad

Javant B, known for running the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel, recently shared a video titled “Best Vegan No-Chicken Salad 2 Ways – Oil-Free!” In this video, he demonstrates how to create two flavorful, oil-free vegan versions of the classic chicken salad, using whole-food plant-based ingredients.

Javant is celebrated for his creative approach to plant-based cooking, focusing on simple, minimally processed ingredients that deliver maximum flavor. His recipes are designed to be accessible, making healthy eating enjoyable for everyone. In this particular video, he highlights three staple vegan ingredients – oyster mushrooms, young jackfruit, and his homemade cashew-based HV mayo – that serve as the foundation for these delicious salads.

Oyster mushrooms: a meaty plant-based alternative

YouTube/Javant B Javant uses a pressing technique to cook his mushroom

Oyster mushrooms are a popular choice in vegan cooking due to their tender texture and ability to absorb flavors well. They provide a satisfying, meaty bite that makes them an excellent substitute for chicken in salads.

In the video, Javant uses a pressing technique with a cast iron pan to cook the mushrooms, enhancing their texture and flavor. He seasons them with a blend of spices and coconut aminos, creating a savory base for the first version of the no-chicken salad.

Young jackfruit: the shredded sensation

Javant uses jackfruit to make his second vegan chicken salad. Young jackfruit is known for its fibrous texture, which closely resembles shredded chicken, making it a favorite in vegan cuisine.

Many people avoid jackfruit because of its natural bitterness and high sodium content when canned. Javant tackles both of these issues head-on by thoroughly soaking the fruit beforehand – something he strongly recommends for optimal taste and health.

Once prepped, the jackfruit is cooked with spices and coconut aminos, then mixed with HV Chipotle mayo to create a smoky, flavor-packed version of vegan chicken salad.

HV mayo: the creamy connector

No chicken salad is complete without a creamy dressing, and Javant’s HV mayo serves as the perfect binder for his creations. Made primarily with cashews, this oil-free alternative provides a rich and smooth texture while delivering a wealth of nutrients.

Because it’s made from whole foods, HV mayo avoids processed oils and additives while still offering creaminess and depth of flavor. Javant’s HV mayo comes in various flavors, including a chipotle version that adds a smoky kick to dishes.

Through his innovative use of oyster mushrooms, young jackfruit, and cashew-based mayo, Javant demonstrates that it’s entirely possible to enjoy the comforting flavors of chicken salad without compromising on health or ethics. His approach serves as an inspiration for those looking to explore plant-based cooking, proving that with the right ingredients and techniques, vegan dishes can be both nourishing and indulgent.

For more of Javant’s creative recipes and cooking tips, visit the HealthyVeganEating YouTube channel.

