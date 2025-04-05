‘I Tried Making Vegan Chicken from Scratch – Here’s What Happened’

If you’ve ever stood in the meat-free aisle at the supermarket, debating between vegan chicken strips and soy curls, you’re not alone. Vegan chicken has become one of the most popular plant-based meat alternatives around — but what many people don’t realize is that you can make it yourself at home. Sullivan, the creator of Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen on YouTube, recently tested two homemade “chicken-style” seitan recipes and documented the process from start to finish.

Sullivan has been sharing approachable vegan recipes and cooking inspiration online for years. Known for her honest, relatable videos and thorough testing, she’s built a loyal audience of home cooks looking for tasty, no-fuss meals. In her latest video, she set out to answer one question: is it worth making your own vegan chicken from scratch?

The vegan chicken recipes

She started with a recipe from the Full of Plants blog, which uses vital wheat gluten, tofu, and young green jackfruit to create a tender, shreddable texture. “It was very, very soft,” Sullivan said of the dough, noting she had to tweak the recipe by adding extra vital wheat gluten to get the right consistency. Once cooked in her Instant Pot, the result was a delicate, moist seitan that shredded beautifully. She used it for BBQ pulled sandwiches and was impressed by the result. “It was really, really good,” she said, adding that the jackfruit flavor came through slightly but didn’t bother her when paired with strong sauces.

The second recipe, Chickwheat, comes from the Avocados and Ales blog. It relies on chickpeas and aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas) instead of jackfruit or tofu, along with miso and spices for a savory kick. The method for developing the dough was completely new to Sullivan: blending the seitan in a food processor. “It ended up working so, so well and I don’t think I’m ever gonna make seitan a different way ever again,” she said.

Sarah Sullivan/YouTube Sarah Sullivan used her vegan chicken in a variety of plant-based recipes

The chickwheat seitan was firmer, more structured, and ideal for slicing. Sullivan used it in chicken noodle soup and a vegan chicken salad — and was blown away by the results. “It sliced really, really beautifully and the texture is super similar to Tofurky,” she noted, adding that it also held up better in broth than many store-bought vegan options.

Her partner Eric agreed. After trying the chickwheat chicken salad, he said: “You could convince anyone that’s chicken salad, really.” They both agreed it had a “shreddy” texture and rich flavor, especially compared to soy curls or Gardein.

So, which was better? Sullivan said it depends on the dish. The jackfruit-based recipe works well for softer, shredded textures in saucy meals, while the chickwheat is best when you want slices or firm chunks. But the winner for her? “The chickwheat is definitely going to my regular rotation,” she said, already dreaming up new spice blends and variations for hot dogs or deli slices.

If you’re curious to try homemade vegan chicken, both recipes are worth exploring — and with a little time and a food processor, you might just skip the store-bought stuff for good.

Find more of Sarah Sullivan’s recipes and plant-based tips on her YouTube channel.

