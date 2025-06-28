Lidl Launches Round BN-Style Vegan Biscuits

The latest vegan biscuits from Lidl are the BN-style “Chocolate Creamy” and “Vanilla Creamy.”

The vegan-labeled cookies feature round, light-colored biscuits sandwiching either “rich” vanilla-flavored or cocoa cream filling. Lidl is producing the new items under its Tower Gate snack brand with an RRP of £1.69 per 500g pack.

Writing on Instagram, shopper Vegan Supremacy described the biscuits as having the “same taste and texture as a rich tea,” while the cocoa-based filling “has a little bit more richness and depth than the inside of a bourbon biscuit.”

BN biscuits (or Biscuiterie Nantaise) launched in France in 1932, but didn’t come to the UK until 1999. The iconic cookies have been discontinued and relaunched several times in the intervening years, most recently in 2022. While classic BNs contain several milk derivatives, Tower Gate’s latest do not.

The new biscuits join Tower Gate’s “Digestive Creams,” launched in 2024, which are also clearly labeled vegan. These feature a custard cream shape and design, but with a coarse, digestive-style biscuit. Lidl’s digestive cream range is currently available in vanilla flavor and chocolate orange flavor, though some customers have reported shortages in their local stores.

Plant-based food at Lidl GB

The new Vanilla Creamy biscuits are just the latest vegan offering at Lidl

Earlier this month, Lidl introduced a new range of high-protein pudding pots under its all-plant-based Vemondo label. The range includes Caramel, Chocolate, and Hazelnut flavors, each with 20g of protein per serving, and features a vegan label.

Late last year, the company announced it would be tripling its plant-based food offerings after reporting a huge rise in sales. Lidl GB, in particular, has pledged to make 25 percent of its protein sales from plant-based options by the end of the decade.

“We’re making high-quality plant-based foods accessible to everyone, ensuring that more customers can afford to make healthy and sustainable choices,” Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said in a statement at the time. “Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future.”

Lidl has said it will open 40 new stores in the UK by the end of the financial year, and listed “social responsibility and sustainability” as “the core” of the company’s daily operations.

