Lidl and ProVeg Partner For Plant-Based Cheese Competition

The Lidl x ProVeg Cheese Alternative Innovation Competition aims to reach the EMEA's “most innovative” startups

Photo shows a large Lidl sign on the front of a supermarket The Lidl x ProVeg Cheese Alternative Innovation Competition is currently accepting applicants - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Lidl and ProVeg recently announced a new competition to find “exceptional plant-based cheese alternatives” throughout Europe.

The German supermarket chain has partnered with ProVeg Incubator, the business incubation arm of plant-based NGO ProVeg International, to facilitate the competition.

Applicants can submit finished products, but they can also submit any ingredients and technologies that will facilitate future plant-based cheese production. The Lidl x ProVeg Cheese Alternative Innovation Competition aims to reach the “most innovative” startups.

ProVeg Incubator’s alumni have had products stocked in more than 15,000 stores worldwide, and raised more than USD $450 million. ProVeg provides its startups with mentoring and industry contacts, as well as €300,000 ($328,000) in funding and in-kind services.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Lidl on this exciting innovation competition,” said Antje Räuscher, the head of ProVeg Incubator. “Plant-based cheese remains one of the most dynamic areas for growth and development in the food sector, and this initiative provides an important platform to showcase groundbreaking solutions.”

Competition winner will join growing Vemondo Plant! range

A certified plant-based packet of mince on a kitchen counter
Lidl/Adobe Stock Lidl added 28 new products to its updated Vemondo Plant! range last year

In January, Lidl became the first major retailer to use the Vegetarian Society’s new “gold standard” Plant-Based Trademark, to reflect changing customer demands. In October, Lidl announced plans to triple its plant-based range and added 28 new Vemondo Plant! products.

The Lidl x ProVeg competition winner will pitch their product to Lidl’s “top decision makers,” before collaborating with Lidl to list the new plant-based cheese under the supermarket’s private Vemondo label, available on shelves in selected stores throughout Germany.

“We’re looking to hear from applicants who bring something extraordinary to the table,” said Lidl Germany’s head of purchasing Christoph Graf, in a statement. He added that they are looking for “true innovation” in categories with the “greatest potential for improvement.”

Applicants can register here until the final deadline, which is April 27, 2025. All applicants must have a business registered in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Completed product entries must be approved for sale in Germany and be market-ready.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

