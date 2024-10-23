Lidl Triples Plant-Based Range In Major Shake-Up

Lidl GB has announced that it will more than triple its plant-based food offering after seeing a huge growth in sales.

The budget retailer is relaunching its popular vegan own-brand line, which will now be named Vemondo Plant! (previously, it was just Vemondo). This comes after Lidl saw a 12 percent rise in sales of meat-free food over the last year.

There will be 28 products in the new line. In addition to classics like burgers, nuggets, mince, and sausages, there will be multiple varieties of tofu, vegan cheeses, yogurts, and deli products. Lidl GB is aiming for its protein sales to be 25 percent plant-based by 2030. This is in line with its commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2050.

“With the launch of our new own-label Vemondo Plant! range, and the expansion of our branded offering, all at market-leading prices, we’re making high-quality plant-based foods accessible to everyone, ensuring that more customers can afford to make healthy and sustainable choices,” Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said in a statement. “Our commitment to sustainable proteins will contribute to significantly reducing our scope 3 CO2 emissions and support a more balanced and sustainable food system for the future.” Bourns did add, however, that the retailer is also “investing heavily” in British animal farming.

Lidl embraces plant-based foods

Adobe Stock Lidl plants to dramatically increase its plant-based line

Lidl isn’t just seeing huge plant-based sales in the UK; it has achieved significant success across Europe as well.

In April of this year, Lidl Germany announced that it had seen a 30 percent rise in plant-based sales in the preceding six months. In the Netherlands, Lidl saw a seven percent increase after positioning vegan products next to meat in stores.

The Vemondo Plant! line is being rolled out in select UK stores now. There will then be a nationwide rollout in January 2025, just in time for Veganuary.

