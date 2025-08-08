Just Egg Has Launched In The UK – Here’s Where To Buy It

Just Egg, the hugely popular US plant-based egg alternative, has officially launched in the UK.

The mung bean-based egg is heralded as a healthier, more sustainable, and cruelty-free alternative to traditional eggs. Created by San Francisco food-tech brand Eat Just, the product is being brought to the UK by Vegan Food Group (VFG), led by Veganuary founder Matthew Glover.

According to VFG, the egg scrambles, cooks, and tastes like traditional chicken eggs. It can be used in baking or cooked into scrambled eggs, omelettes, Yorkshire puddings, and French toast. Just Egg contains as much protein as conventional eggs, but with less saturated fat and zero cholesterol.

The rise of Just Egg

Just Egg Just Egg is launching soon

Earlier this year, it was reported that sales of Just Egg had soared in the USA amid rising prices of traditional eggs. Josh Tetrick, CEO of Eat Just, said that January sales grew fivefold compared to the same month the year before. By March, more than 50 bodegas in New York City had started using Just Egg in breakfast sandwiches to reduce costs.

Just Egg has now sold more than 500 million chicken egg equivalents in the USA, making it the country’s leading vegan egg brand. Now, the company hopes to replicate this success in the UK.

“Eggs are one of the most common foods on the planet, spanning many cultures and cuisines,” said Abigail Nelson-Ehoff, head of marketing at Vegan Food Group. “So we are proud to introduce Just Egg to the UK and educate customers that a plant-based egg exists, and it is delicious.”

Just Egg will be available from Ocado in the coming weeks, with a recommended retail price of £3.99 per pack.

