Over 50 NYC Bodegas Add Plant-Based Eggs To Breakfast Sandwiches

Bodegas are introducing plant-based eggs for popular New York products like bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches in response to shortages and the high price of traditional eggs.

More than 50 independent bodegas in New York City (NYC) now offer plant-based eggs from California’s Eat Just, the makers of Just Egg. The brand is collaborating with bodega-owners and the NYC-based vegan deli chain Plantega for the scheme, titled “The Bird Flu Bailout.”

Speaking to ABC 7’s Eyewitness News, One Up Bistro owner Sam Alawadi explained that a case of eggs cost him $40 just three years ago. Today, the same amount costs around $256. He has raised the price of his sandwiches by a dollar but told ABC 7 that customers would complain if he raised prices further. However, while vegan eggs have historically been more expensive, they are now cheaper, both for Alawadi and his customers.

All participating bodegas will have signs outside advertising The Bird Flu Bailout. Customers who opt for plant-based egg in their orders will also receive USD $2 off Just Egg retail products, which are available nationwide, to help offset the rising cost of eggs.

Read more: ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Features Segment On Egg Alternatives

Demand for plant-based eggs soars

Adobe Stock More than 50 bodegas are participating in The Bird Flu Baillout by selling vegan eggs

The ongoing bird flu epidemic is affecting farmed chickens nationwide. According to the USDA, more than 20 million egg-laying chickens died last quarter due to the virus. In January, traditional egg prices reached a record high of nearly $5 per dozen.

Conversely, Eat Just reported that its January 2025 Just Egg sales grew at five times the rate of the previous year. Furthermore, 56 percent of shoppers who purchased the plant-based egg products have returned to buy more, a three-point increase from 2024.

Alawadi told ABC 7 that when he first added vegan eggs to his menu four years ago, he sold approximately two sandwiches per day. Now, he sells over 30.

Read more: Vegan Egg Demand Soars Amid US Egg Shortage