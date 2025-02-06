Juicy Marbles Launches New High-Protein Vegan Lamb Product

Plant-based steak purveyors Juicy Marbles has announced its latest product, the “Meaty Meat” lamb meat alternative. Known for the innovative vegan meat products such as the “Whole Cut Loin” and “Thick Cut Filet,” which both contain 20g protein per portion, this new vegan lamb product is the company’s highest protein product yet, with 34g of protein per portion.

Juicy Marbles has made its name by creating vegan meat that is remarkably similar in looks and taste to the real thing. The Thick Cut Filet, for example, is very similar in taste and structure to a real steak.

Announcing the ‘Meaty Meat’ on Instagram, the company said in the post’s caption: “Yes, it’s true! Mr. Marbles be praised. Now, after so long without a new Juicy Marbles™️ morsel to bury your face into, I understand if you have some burning questions. So I will attempt to answer them now.

“‘Is this 6.4oz slab of signature Marbles ‘meatage’ a tender protein companion that will pair effortlessly with all my daily staples AND deliver a whopping 34g of protein per portion?’ Why, yes. In fact, it is.”

Where to buy the Juicy Marbles vegan lamb

The vegan lamb product is available to buy in the US and Canada

The Meaty Meat is launching in the US and Canada and will initially only be available to North American customers. The UK, EU and beyond will have to be patient.

Vegan chef and influencer Veganezer commented: “Yo, I need to try this!” Another wrote “Pure genius”, while a third added “Really hope this comes home to Europe. Finally lamb that doesn’t make me cry when I eat it!”

