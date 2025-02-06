X
Juicy Marbles Launches New High-Protein Vegan Lamb Product

Juicy Marbles has added another product to its plant-based line-up

A packet of vegan lamb from Juicy Marbles The vegan lamb product is the latest of Juicy Marbles' realistic meat alternatives - Media Credit: Juicy Marbles

Plant-based steak purveyors Juicy Marbles has announced its latest product, the “Meaty Meat” lamb meat alternative. Known for the innovative vegan meat products such as the “Whole Cut Loin” and “Thick Cut Filet,” which both contain 20g protein per portion, this new vegan lamb product is the company’s highest protein product yet, with 34g of protein per portion. 

Juicy Marbles has made its name by creating vegan meat that is remarkably similar in looks and taste to the real thing. The Thick Cut Filet, for example, is very similar in taste and structure to a real steak.

Read more: Juicy Marbles And Better Nature Are 2024’s Fastest-Growing Meat-Free Brands

Announcing the ‘Meaty Meat’ on Instagram, the company said in the post’s caption: “Yes, it’s true! Mr. Marbles be praised. Now, after so long without a new Juicy Marbles™️ morsel to bury your face into, I understand if you have some burning questions. So I will attempt to answer them now.

“‘Is this 6.4oz slab of signature Marbles ‘meatage’ a tender protein companion that will pair effortlessly with all my daily staples AND deliver a whopping 34g of protein per portion?’ Why, yes. In fact, it is.” 

Read more: Elon Musk Claims You Can ‘Still Have Steak’ Amid Climate Crisis – What Does The Science Say?

Where to buy the Juicy Marbles vegan lamb

A vegan lamb steak from Juicy Marbles
The vegan lamb product is available to buy in the US and Canada

The Meaty Meat is launching in the US and Canada and will initially only be available to North American customers. The UK, EU and beyond will have to be patient. 

Vegan chef and influencer Veganezer commented: “Yo, I need to try this!” Another wrote “Pure genius”, while a third added “Really hope this comes home to Europe. Finally lamb that doesn’t make me cry when I eat it!”

Read more: Plant Protein Is Equal To Meat, Beef Industry-Funded Study Finds

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

