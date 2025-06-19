X
Juicy Marbles & Friends Launches Plant-Based Cod Filet

Kinda Cod, Juicy Marbles' first whole-cut fish alternative, is available to buy now

A steel pan containing two plant-based cod filets in tomato sauce sits on top of a wooden cutting board next to a loaf of bread with a few slices cut off. Kinda Cod's fish-like flakiness was achieved through an innovative structuring process - Media Credit: Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles and Revo Foods, two pioneers in plant-based whole cuts, have teamed up to launch Kinda Cod, a raw, unseasoned cod filet with a realistic, flaky texture.

Released today in the US, the whole cut fish alternative is made by Austrian startup Revo Foods with fermented fungi-based mycoprotein and uses a novel structuring process to achieve its signature flakiness. It contains Omega-3 from microalgae oil, vitamins B12, B6, fiber, and folate.

While fish alternatives have been around for years, Juicy Marbles wanted to introduce a product with a more authentic, fish-like texture.

“Much of the plant-based fish market is dominated by breaded filets, fish sticks, or eerily translucent, rubbery alternatives,” said Juicy Marbles co-founder Maj Hrovat in a statement. “But when we cooked Revo’s cod, it flaked into tender pieces like a proper filet. Had the subtle, not too ‘oceany’ flavor we always hoped for.”

Juicy Marbles & Friends

An orange pack of Juicy Marbles vegan Kinda Cod in front of a beach background next to the words "Introducing Cod, Kinda"
Juicy Marbles Kinda Cod is the first instalment from Juicy Marbles & Friends

Kinda Cod kicks off Juicy Marbles & Friends, a product line of whole-cut plant proteins imported for sale in the United States and sold through the company’s online store.

According to Juicy Marbles, the partnership with Revo is the first of many and will enable the company to expand its lineup of innovative plant-based products without requiring additional investment or straying from its original product line. A second plant-based whole cut fish product is already in the pipeline.

“Our goal has always been to take plant-based whole cuts from an obscure niche to a household staple,” said co-founder Luka Sinček in a statement. He added that Juicy Marbles seeks to make plant-based whole cuts accessible and suitable for different tastes, health goals, and budgets. For this purpose, collaboration makes sense because it allows them to meet customer demand for products they don’t currently produce.

According to the firm, the plant-based protein segment has grown increasingly volatile, and in this landscape, collaboration between brands is gaining popularity. For example, plant-based giant Beyond Meat recently partnered with French vegan bacon startup La Vie.

Kinda Cod can be purchased as a single 110 gram filet on Juicy Marbles’ US webshop. It will be released in the UK and EU soon.  

