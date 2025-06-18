Heinz Launches Tomato Ketchup Zero With No Added Sugar

Heinz has announced the launch of a brand-new tomato ketchup with no added sugar or salt in the UK.

Tomato Ketchup Zero features 35 percent more tomato than the original product and was created in response to demand for “healthier” options in the country. According to Heinz, 50,000 Brits cited healthier choices with less sugar and salt as their top priority when it comes to choosing food. In a taste test conducted by the brand, nine out of 10 participants said that the new ketchup “delivers on the iconic quality they expect.”

“Consumers expect ‘Zero’ products to fall flat on flavour – because ‘Zero’ often means ‘less,’” said Alexandra Bayet, head of innovation for Tomato Ketchup, Europe, in a statement sent to Plant Based News. “We wanted to turn that on its head and create a ketchup that’s all about more of what you love, even with fewer ingredients.”

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Heinz The new ketchup is suitable for vegans

Heinz Tomato Ketchup, operated by The Kraft Heinz Company, is the most recognizable tomato ketchup brand in the world, with around 1,000 bottles sold every minute.

In the UK, where the new product is being released, an estimated 12.7 million people consume Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Both the original ketchup and the new “Zero” variety are suitable for vegans.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Zero is available now at Sainsbury’s stores nationwide. It will be available in all major retailers from July, with an RRP of £3.39.

