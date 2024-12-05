Vegan Meat Company THIS Announces Brand ‘Refresh’

Popular plant-based meat company THIS has announced a “refresh” of its image.

The British brand has partnered with London-based design agency Kuba & Friends to update the packaging, logo, typeface, and background found on its products.

The signature THIS logo of a hand holding a fork is now consistently used across the range, while the trademark symbol appears within the “S” of the logo. Pictures of meals have been replaced with product close-ups, while a blue sky and clouds background has been added.

THIS said that its partnership with Kuba & Friends brings a “cohesive and modern look” to the range, and mirrors its intention to disrupt the food industry. THIS is also partnering with the agency Reed Words to update tone of voice, and with creative agency St Luke’s to come up with the new brand line “THIS changes everything*, *about plant-based food.”

“We wanted a change, and THIS changes everything,” explained THIS CEO Mark Cuddigan. “Our tone of voice has always been fun and cheeky, but visually we needed to stand out more. With this refresh, we’re not just updating our look – we’re taking a bold step forward.”

Full THIS rebrand coming early 2025

THIS “THIS Isn’t Pork Sausages,” one of the brands key products, will feature the updated logo and blue sky image

In June of this year, THIS announced £20 million (USD $25 million) in funding from the sustainable investment platform Planet First Partners. Since launching in 2019, THIS has raised a total of £35 million from high-profile investors such as BGF and even ITV.

The brand has used this funding to “accelerate growth.” Its chicken, beef, lamb, and pork products are available at supermarkets nationwide, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda, and THIS was named the fastest-growing brand in Britain by the Grocer in 2023.

THIS is also working on updates to its website and social media, and full rebrand updates are set to launch in the new year. There will be an initial overlap of new and current branding for the first few months of 2025.

