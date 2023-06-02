 Vegan Documentary ‘The Game Changers’ Is Getting A Sequel
Culture Film

Iconic Vegan Documentary ‘The Game Changers’ Is Getting A Sequel

Athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted is working with the creators of 'The Game Changers' on a new sequel

By

3 Minutes Read

A poster for vegan documentary The Game Changers, which is about to get a sequel on Netflix The Game Changers 2 is on the horizon - Media Credit: Netflix
Your ad here?

Advertisement

The hit vegan film, The Game Changers, is getting a sequel. The new feature-length Netflix documentary will be directed by Stephanie Soechtig and Kristin Lazure, who worked on Fed Up, Knock Down the House, and The Devil We Know.

The upcoming sequel will be made in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s production company SpringHill Entertainment. SpringHill, which counts Serena Williams as a board member, creates content for digital media platform Uninterrupted, where athletes tell their stories in their own words. James and Carter will also be executive producers on the Game Changers sequel, alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

“With The SpringHill Company’s unparalleled track record fusing athlete-led storytelling with progressive subject matter — plus Stephanie and Kristin’s expert ability to weave compelling personal narratives with hard-hitting investigative journalism — we couldn’t be more thrilled about this team,” said James Wilks, producer and star of the film. 

The impact of ‘The Game Changers’

A poster for vegan documentary film The Game Changers, which is on Netflix
Netflix ‘The Game Changers’ was a hit with Netflix viewers following its 2018 release

The original Game Changers film was released in 2018. It was described as a “quest” to find the optimal diet for humans. The documentary highlights the health benefits of plant-based eating, with particular focus on athletes and professions such as firefighters. It has now been watched by more than 100 million viewers, and credited with changing many people’s mindsets around the false perception of the “manliness” of meat consumption.

The film follows producer Wilks, a former MMA fighter, along his journey towards a plant-based lifestyle. He visits with doctors, scientists, and nutrition experts to gauge the impact animal products have on our health. “Veganism and vegetarianism are stigmatized,” Wilks told Men’s Health. “We’re not trying to tell people to go vegan. We are presenting the facts and letting people make their own decisions.”

James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Novak Djokovic, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, and Chris Paul are all executive producers of the original film. It also featured Patrik Baboumian, a vegan strongman who held the world log lift record and once lifted 420 pounds.

‘The Game Changers’ sequel

According to Deadline, The Game Changers sequel will build on the message of the first film. It will look at the impact of plant-based eating on food justice, the environment, and children’s health, as well as nutrition and athletic performance. Like the first film, it is also set to feature an “A-list cast” of entertainers and athletes. 

“This as a unique opportunity to expand on the cultural conversation The Game Changers ignited around the fundamental role food can play in addressing some of the most critical issues of our time,” said producer Byron of SpringHill Entertainment.

The Game Changers 2 release date

As yet, we don’t know when the new film will be released – but watch this space. Meanwhile, take the time to rewatch the original Game Changers movie, and consider inviting friends who have never seen it.

Tagged

documentary

film

movie

netflix

the game changers
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Aubrey Plaza appearing in a Got Milk? funded advert for "Wood Milk"
Celebrities
Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Wood Milk’ Advert Accused Of Violating Federal Law

2 minutes to read

Renee King-Sonnen with a cow at Rowdy Girl vegan animal rescue sanctuary in Texas
Culture
Why This Texas Beef Cattle Ranch Transformed Into A Vegan Sanctuary

3 minutes to read

An adult beaver in the water
Culture
How Painted Trees Are Saving The Lives Of Beavers In America

3 minutes to read

A plate of oysters, a non-vegan food
Culture
Are Oysters Vegan? The Debate Explained

5 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active