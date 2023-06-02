Iconic Vegan Documentary ‘The Game Changers’ Is Getting A Sequel

The hit vegan film, The Game Changers, is getting a sequel. The new feature-length Netflix documentary will be directed by Stephanie Soechtig and Kristin Lazure, who worked on Fed Up, Knock Down the House, and The Devil We Know.

The upcoming sequel will be made in partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s production company SpringHill Entertainment. SpringHill, which counts Serena Williams as a board member, creates content for digital media platform Uninterrupted, where athletes tell their stories in their own words. James and Carter will also be executive producers on the Game Changers sequel, alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

“With The SpringHill Company’s unparalleled track record fusing athlete-led storytelling with progressive subject matter — plus Stephanie and Kristin’s expert ability to weave compelling personal narratives with hard-hitting investigative journalism — we couldn’t be more thrilled about this team,” said James Wilks, producer and star of the film.

The impact of ‘The Game Changers’

Netflix ‘The Game Changers’ was a hit with Netflix viewers following its 2018 release

The original Game Changers film was released in 2018. It was described as a “quest” to find the optimal diet for humans. The documentary highlights the health benefits of plant-based eating, with particular focus on athletes and professions such as firefighters. It has now been watched by more than 100 million viewers, and credited with changing many people’s mindsets around the false perception of the “manliness” of meat consumption.

The film follows producer Wilks, a former MMA fighter, along his journey towards a plant-based lifestyle. He visits with doctors, scientists, and nutrition experts to gauge the impact animal products have on our health. “Veganism and vegetarianism are stigmatized,” Wilks told Men’s Health. “We’re not trying to tell people to go vegan. We are presenting the facts and letting people make their own decisions.”

James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Novak Djokovic, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, and Chris Paul are all executive producers of the original film. It also featured Patrik Baboumian, a vegan strongman who held the world log lift record and once lifted 420 pounds.

‘The Game Changers’ sequel

According to Deadline, The Game Changers sequel will build on the message of the first film. It will look at the impact of plant-based eating on food justice, the environment, and children’s health, as well as nutrition and athletic performance. Like the first film, it is also set to feature an “A-list cast” of entertainers and athletes.

“This as a unique opportunity to expand on the cultural conversation The Game Changers ignited around the fundamental role food can play in addressing some of the most critical issues of our time,” said producer Byron of SpringHill Entertainment.

The Game Changers 2 release date

As yet, we don’t know when the new film will be released – but watch this space. Meanwhile, take the time to rewatch the original Game Changers movie, and consider inviting friends who have never seen it.