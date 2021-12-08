Reading Time: < 1 minute

This month, British bakery chain Greggs is handing out 50,000 Festive Bakes, including its vegan version, for free.

Customers must download the Greggs App to snag the deal, which comes with a free hot drink too.

The app also tracks future purchases, with a shopper’s 10th purchase earning them a free item. Additionally, Greggs-goers who download the app can skip queues by using Click + Collect. They also get a free sweet treat on their birthday.

“It’s that time of the year again… the air is crisp, the food smells better, and everyone seems a little more merry. So, to help you get in the Christmas spirit we’re going to give you an early present,” Greggs writes in a news release. “Yes, we know… We’re basically Santa Claus.”

The company’s Vegan Festive Bake, modeled after the meat-based original, features savory Quorn pieces, sage and onion stuffing balls, and vegan bacon crumbs. The mix comes complete with sage and cranberry sauce, and is snugly tucked into vegan puff pastry.

Vegan at Greggs

Greggs properly ventured into the plant-based food scene in early 2019 when it introduced its first vegan sausage roll.

The launch was a success, with the pastries quickly selling out across the UK.

Shortly after, sales at Greggs exceeded an astronomical £1 billion for the first time. The company ascribed the subsequent boost in sales, in part, to the vegan snack.

Since then, the bakery chain has rolled out Vegan Sausage, Bean & CheeZe Melts, Vegan Ham & CheeZe Baguettes with Quorn, and Vegan Steak Bakes.

Greggs’ Festive Bake giveaway runs until December 31, 2021, or until all 50,000 bakes are claimed. Click here to learn more.