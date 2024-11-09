X
Alternative Protein Business Other News

Fermentation Leads Investments In Plant-Based Sector In 2024

Fermentation technologies have outstripped other alternative proteins for investment

Fermentation vats Fermentation technologies are attracting large investments - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Investment in fermented alternative protein development has outstripped other plant-based meat products in the third quarter of 2024, according to new data released by the Good Food Institute (GFI).

Fermentation start-ups raised USD $174 million in Q3 compared to $56 million for plant-based and $3 million for cultivated meat. Two deals dominated the funding. German company Formo landed a $61 million investment for its fungus-based fermented cheese products. New-York based company Helaina, which makes a bioactive protein supplement, secured $45 million in Series B funding.

This brings the investment in fermentation technologies for 2024 so far to $572 million, up from $443 million in 2023. Meanwhile, cultivated meat and plant-based investments are down on 2023 investments.

The fermentation sector has been growing rapidly, with a 16 percent rise in the number of fermentation companies globally in 2023. Two new industry associations also formed in 2023, focused on regulatory approval, product labelling, and consumer messaging.

Year-on-year growth

cultivated meat 3D printed
AI-generated image from Co-op Cultivated meat investments are lagging behind fermentation

The GFI quarterly update shows that investments in alternative proteins dropped 37 percent overall in Q3. But they have increased 25 percent year-on-year. GFI notes that this is in contrast to a 21 percent decrease of global venture capital across all sectors year-on-year.

Since 2020, the alt protein industry has raised $13.8 billion in investments, and $16 billion in total. But GFI warns that more investment is needed to accelerate the transition to a sustainable food system.

“Significantly more investment is needed from both the public and the private sector to mitigate the environmental and public health impacts of food production and sustainably feed a growing global population,” GFI said.

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

