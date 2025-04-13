‘4 Oil-Free Vegan Recipes I Can’t Stop Eating’

Tia Costello, better known as Healthy Vegan Mama, recently shared four vegan recipes she keeps making on repeat. Each one is plant-based, oil-free, and built with simple ingredients you likely already have on hand. They’re quick, full of flavor, and approved by her entire family.

Costello has built a community around her practical, whole food cooking style. Her focus is on meals that nourish without complication. In this video, she shares three savory dishes and a high-protein dessert. These four vegan recipes are all easy to prepare and perfect for anyone looking to eat more plants without overthinking it.

You can find all the recipes below:

Chopped salad with rice and chickpeas

Costello opens with a chopped salad that she says is so finely diced, she eats it with a spoon.

“You might think you’ve had a good salad before, but you haven’t had a good salad until you can eat it with a spoon,” she says in the video.

She chops spring lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot using a salad chopper, then adds chickpeas, rice, and “everything but the bagel” seasoning. The finely chopped texture makes it easier to eat and helps all the flavors combine. It’s rich in fiber, plant protein, and minerals.

One-pot broccoli, peas, and tofu

YouTube/ Healthy Vegan Mama Costello makes a quick yet high protein tofu dish

Next, she shares a one-pot dish made with broccoli, peas, tofu, and brown rice. She seasons it with low-sodium soy sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder, then adds a bit of vegetable broth to help it cook evenly. She then drizzles tahini on top when it’s cooked.

The combination of tofu and grains offers protein and staying power, while broccoli and peas bring fiber and nutrients. The tahini adds richness and flavor without needing oil. It’s simple, filling, and easy to prep in bulk.

Southwest burrito bowl

Costello’s third recipe is a fast, no-fuss burrito bowl. She combines canned black beans, frozen corn, and frozen rice, then warms everything in the microwave. After that, she tops the bowl with tomatoes, avocado, and a creamy vegan southwest sauce.

“My son actually asks for this, and my husband too, so that makes my mama heart really happy,” she says.

The ingredients are easy to find, and the mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats makes the dish both satisfying and nourishing. It’s a flexible option that works well for busy weekdays or packed lunches.

Cinnamon roll mug cake

To finish, Costello shares her favorite dessert: a high-protein cinnamon roll mug cake that clocks in at just 200 calories. She says it’s yummy and filling, and she sometimes has it for lunch alongside broccoli.

“This is so good… Everyone in my family absolutely loves this,” she says.

The recipe, which is linked in her video description, is a quick and easy way to enjoy a sweet treat while staying within your nutrition goals. For Costello, it’s a regular part of her routine.

You can find more of Tia Costello’s videos on her YouTube channel.

