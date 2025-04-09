‘6 Plant-Based Meals I Cook for My Family’

Alexandra Andersson, a Swedish food content creator and mom, has been eating plant-based for over eight years. She shares everyday family-friendly vegan meals that are nourishing, colorful, and family-friendly. Since becoming a parent, her kitchen approach has evolved to meet the demands of daily life. “Now to also have my daughter with me makes cooking a whole lot more fun,” she says, “but don’t get fooled – I don’t have as much time as you may think.”

Andersson focuses on whole food, plant-based recipes, steering away from overly processed products when possible. That means getting creative with vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds – while still leaving room for balance and fun. “100 percent of our meals are of course not super duper healthy – I’m not a superhuman,” she adds. The meals she makes are designed to be quick, satisfying, and rich in nutrients that fuel her and her family.

Here are six plant-based meals Andersson regularly cooks at home:

Sheet Pan Pancakes (aka Berry Bread)

“Porridge is not very popular in this house right now,” Andersson admits. “And to be honest I’m pretty bored of those myself.” So instead, she bakes a tray of fluffy berry-packed pancakes. Cooked all at once on a sheet pan, this simple meal is easy to prep ahead and great for busy mornings. The texture is soft and moist, and the naturally sweet berries make them kid-approved.

Okonomiyaki (Japanese cabbage pancake)

YouTube/Alexandra Andersson You can add any veggies you like to this savory pancake

One recent favorite of Andersson’s is okonomiyaki, a savory pancake made with cabbage and a simple flour base. “It’s something that I would try at a food market but not come up with to cook at home – but why not?” she says. She used wheat flour: but adds: “you could as well replace it with chickpea flour – that way you get more protein per bite.” Next time, she says, she’ll add more vegetables like shredded carrots.

Date bliss balls with a tahini center

For snacks, Andersson keeps it simple but nutrient-rich. Her freezer is often stocked with homemade bliss balls made from a base of dates and nuts. “With these ones, I tried to make it a little bit more fun by adding tahini inside of the ball,” she explains. “That way you have a nice surprise when you bite into it.” These are perfect for busy days when she needs something quick and energy-boosting.

Green smoothies

Smoothies are a daily ritual in the Andersson household. “I’m also trying to get us in some greens at least once a day,” she explains. To make it easy, she blends greens like spinach or kale with sweet fruits – often bananas – so that the greens go unnoticed. “My daughter loves making smoothies and happily throws in anything into the blender,” she says. It’s a playful way to involve kids in the kitchen and teach them about healthy choices.

Homemade vegan mince and cheese

Instead of relying on store-bought meat and cheese alternatives, Andersson often makes her own versions using whole ingredients. “I’d rather make mince using whole foods instead of using processed vegan meals,” she says. For cheese, she blends nuts to create a creamy, nutrient-dense spread or sauce. “It sounds hard, I know,” she admits, “but it actually isn’t if you have good recipes and get a hang of it.”

Bean moussaka

This hearty dish is a family favorite, and ideal for meal prep. Andersson discovered the recipe in an ebook called It’s All About the Beans and instantly loved it. “It’s hearty, nutrient dense, and so so delicious,” she says. Layers of vegetables and rich bean filling make it warming and satisfying – perfect for dinner or leftovers the next day.

You can find more of Alexandra Andersson’s recipes on her YouTube channel.

