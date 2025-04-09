‘I Tried Natalie Portman’s Favorite Vegan Weekday Dish’

Natalie Portman has long been a leading voice for plant-based living in Hollywood. The Academy Award-winning actor went vegetarian at the age of nine and adopted a fully vegan lifestyle at 30 after reading Eating Animals by Jonathan Safran Foer. In a recent Munchies video, Portman shared her favorite easy vegan meal – a chickpea stew – prompting fellow actor and creator Merle O’Neal to give it a try.

O’Neal, known for her comedic and food-focused content on YouTube and Instagram, decided to test the recipe in her own kitchen. “We’re going to be making a vegan recipe from an icon and a legend – Natalie Portman,” she told viewers at the start of the video. “She’s just cool, okay? She’s really talented and smart and gorgeous, so I like to do what she’s doing.”

Read more: ‘I Tried Travis Barker’s Pricey Vegan Diet – Here’s What It Was Like’

Chickpea stew recipe

The chickpea stew calls for a handful of pantry-friendly ingredients, including zucchini, garlic, canned chickpeas, whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper flakes, salt, and fresh parsley. Portman serves the dish over rice, which O’Neal also prepares using a rice cooker. “When I tell you I can smell the music in this dish,” she said, “here she is, ready. The moment of truth.”

After letting the stew simmer for 25 minutes, O’Neal tasted the dish and gave it a high rating for simplicity and flavor. “That is so yummy and it’s so simple,” she said. “This has to be one of the easiest vegan meals you can make. And it’s cheap.” She praised the balance of flavors: “It’s nice and savory, a little sweet from the tomato, and then it’s got the zip from the pepper flakes.”

YouTube/Merle O'Neal The stew is packed full of nourishing plant-based ingredients

O’Neal gave the dish an overall score of 8.87 out of 10, describing it as “beginner-friendly” and “quick and efficient.” While she suggested the addition of mushrooms or roasted garlic for extra depth, she appreciated the straightforward nature of the original recipe. “Natalie really thinks of everything. She offered you good people something healthy, something quick, something easily to be made in a big batch and meal planned.”

Whether you’re a longtime vegan or simply looking for a simple weeknight recipe, Portman’s chickpea stew – and O’Neal’s playful review – offer a reminder that plant-based eating doesn’t have to be complicated to be delicious.

You can find more of Merle O’Neal’s recipes and videos on her YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘I Tried Making Vegan Chicken from Scratch – Here’s What Happened’