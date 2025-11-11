Domino’s UK Just Shrunk Its Plant-Based Pizza Menu – Here Are Five Alternatives

Domino’s has cut more of its plant-based pizza options from the menu.

The largest pizza franchise in the UK recently discontinued its Classic and Italian Crust options for all plant-based pizzas. The move comes shortly after Domino’s announced a brand refresh, including new packaging, adverts, and uniforms.

Earlier this year, Domino’s discontinued the popular plant-based pepperoni and chicken toppings in an effort to “refine” its menu. Speaking at the time, a spokesperson said, “We remain committed to offering a tasty range of vegan options that caters to all tastes and preferences, making sure our customers always have plenty of delicious choices to enjoy,” as reported by Birmingham Live.

A blog post about vegan options at Domino’s from October 31 has now been updated to remove the Classic and Italian-style base options. Vegan Food UK posted about the allergen update on Instagram earlier this month, quoting a “reminder” from the company. A Domino’s spokesperson told Plant Based News (PBN) that the menu changes were driven by “low demand” for plant-based options, which made them “unsustainable” to maintain nationwide. They added that Domino’s is “still always looking at how we can better support inclusive dietary needs.”

In 2020, Domino’s announced its first-ever vegan pizzas, the plant-based Margherita and the plant-based Vegi Supreme. Previously, Domino’s UK offered no vegan cheese and made all its bases with whey powder as a dough conditioner. From 2021 to 2023, the chain went on to add a dairy-free Garlic & Herb dip, vegan nuggets, and the plant-based Vegan American Hot, PepperoNAY, and Chick-Ain’t pizzas.

Going forward, vegan toppings will only be available on the Domino’s Thin & Crispy bases. The plant-based Margherita and Vegi Supreme pizzas are still available.

Five vegan-friendly alternatives to Domino’s

Now that the number of vegan items offered by Domino’s has been reduced, many people are looking for alternative, convenient plant-based pizza options from the high street. However, in addition to big chains like those below, there are also many more independent options, including Purezza, Novapizza, Pizzarova, and Voodoo Daddy’s.

Papa John’s

Out of the major chains, Papa John’s is the only company still offering vegan pepperoni pizza. As with many of the companies listed here, vegan offerings can vary slightly from location to location, with some offering a larger menu than others.

According to the website, Papa John’s officially still serves Vegan Cheese and Tomato, Jackfruit Pepperoni, Vegan Garden Party, and The Vegan Works, along with two gluten-free vegan pizza options, the Cheese and Tomato and the Garden Party.

Pizza Express

The Pizza Express menu currently includes a Vegan Funghi di Bosco, Vegan Padana, and Vegan Harissa Melanzane, along with its classic vegan margherita and a new-and-improved vegan Giardiniera. Pizza Express also offers a few vegan sides and appetizers, including a cheesy vegan garlic bread and the salad-filled Leggera pizza.

Pizza Hut

Like Domino’s, Pizza Hut has now discontinued all of its plant-based meat options. However, The Hut does still offer its Vegan Veggie Supreme and the spicy Vegan Veggie Sizzler, as well as a plant-based cheese and salad-topped “Virtuous Veg” flatbread. Sides are limited to corn and fresh salad from the buffet, but Pizza Hut does still sell its vegan Biscoff dessert, the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Cheesecake.

Zizzi

Zizzi now offers a single plant-based pizza: the Vegan Margherita. However, it also serves a vegan Pasta Pomodoro, a gluten-free vegan margherita, and a Lentil Ragu with Genovese pesto. Zizzi was an early mainstream adopter of plant-based pizza and launched its now-discontinued vegan jackfruit pepperoni pizza in 2019.

Ask Italian

Ask Italian also offers just a single vegan margherita. But compared to Zizzi, Ask Italian has a relatively extensive vegan menu, including versions of some of the discontinued favorites from Domino’s and Papa John’s, like cheesy dough bites and chicken strips. It also offers a vegan fettuccini and lentil ragu, garlic bread, and toasted bruschetta, along with a vegan version of its Pesto Giardino

