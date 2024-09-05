X
Coca-Cola and Oreo Team Up For New Drink and Cookie

Oreos and Coke: a pairing you never knew you needed

A packet of Coca Cola flavored Oreos in front of a blue background Coca Cola flavored Oreos are available to buy this month - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

You may love Coca-Cola and you may love Oreos, but you may never have thought about combining them into one treat before. Now, the two brands are pairing up to make Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar drink and Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies.

Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar tastes just like a Coke Zero but with a hint of Oreo flavor. One layer of the cookies remains the classic Oreo color will the other is red and Coco-Cola branded. The creme filling is flavored like Coco-Cola and the cookies contain edible glitter and popping candy to give the fizzy feel of the carbonated drink.

Oreos are accidentally vegan

Accidentally vegan Oreo cookies on a supermarket shelf
Adobe Stock Many people are unaware that Oreos are suitable for vegans

Despite the chocolate flavor and creamy filling, most Oreo cookies are accidentally vegan. However, all fudge-covered Oreos contain dairy in the coating, while Oreo Cakesters contain dairy and egg. Coca-Cola drinks are also considered vegan-friendly, though some of Coco-Cola’s other drink brands, such as Lilt and Schweppes Indian Tonic Water, are not.

Both Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies are available for a limited time only. The cookies can be pre-ordered from the Oreo website before their rollout at retailers in countries including the US and Brazil on September 9. The Oreo Coke is available online now from Coca-Cola.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

