Canada’s Most Vegan-Friendly Cities Unveiled

Canada’s most vegan-friendly cities, according to a new list that considers quantity and quality of plant-based food, have been unveiled.

The rankings come from a comprehensive analysis by BonusFinder Canada. Researchers ranked cities on factors such as the number of vegan or vegan-option restaurants, the average cost of a meal, and customer ratings. They then calculated totals to come up with a city-by-city vegan-friendly score.

Topping the list as Canada’s number one vegan destination is Victoria, with a score of 8/10. Hamilton, London City, Windsor, and Ottawa complete the top five.

Victoria is Canada’s most vegan city

Canada has seen a recent surge in the popularity of veganism. Last month, web searchers for “vegan restaurants” rose to 4,500, the researchers note.

Victoria took top spot in the rankings, with a score of 8. The city is home to 141 vegan restaurants, equating to nearly 50 establishments per 100,000 people. It offers an average meal price of $22.79 and customers gave an average rating of 4.31 out of 5.

Close behind was Hamilton, with a vegan-friendly score of 7.62. The city boasts 89 vegan restaurants, approximately 17 per 100,000 individuals. It scored highly on cost, with an average meal price of $19.85. Hamilton’s restaurants enjoy a strong average rating of 4.35/5.

London City rounds out the top three (7.53), ahead of Windsor (7.43) and Ottawa (6.95). London City has 82 vegan dining options, but a more expensive average meal cost of $27.56. The city’s average restaurant rating is 4.37/5. Windsor scored well on average price ($21.32), while Ottawa’s total vegan restaurants (203) was beaten only by Vancouver, which ranked in eighth place.

Veganism on the rise across Canada

Stephen Dorey ABIPP / Alamy Stock Photo Veganism is on the rise across Canada

Canada has taken steps in recent years to become kinder and more compassionate towards animals, notably by banning cosmetic testing on animals in 2023.

Last year, Health Canada’s Food Directorate of Health Products also approved an oat-based nutritional drink for toddlers and kids aged 12 months and over in a first for the country.

