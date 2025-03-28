Califia Farms Launches New Fruity Drinks Made With Coconut Cream

US dairy alternative brand Califia Farms has just announced the launch of new fruity coconut cream-based drinks with reduced sugar content.

They are available in four flavors: Piña colada, Key Lime Colada, Strawberry Creme, and Orange Creme. The drinks aren’t alcoholic, but they can be used as mixers. Califia Farms has partnered with 818, the tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, for a promotional event at Coachella festival next month.

“Today’s consumer embraces mindful indulgences, and we’re proud to bring a new little sweet treat to retail shelves,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms, in a statement.

Califia Farms Califia Farms Strawberry Creme Refresher and Key Lime Colada Refresher

According to Califia Farms, each drink contains up to 50 percent less sugar than comparable juices. They RRP at $5.99 each.

Read more: Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

Califia Farms expands

This is the latest in a long line of new launches from Califia Farms. In the last year, it has introduced organic plant-based creamers, “complete” kid-friendly milk, and most recently 3-ingredient plant-based milk.

Califia Farms, founded in 2010 by Greg Steltenpohl in partnership with a San Joaquin Valley farmer’s co-op, is a Los Angeles-based company specializing in plant-based beverages. It makes a wide variety of vegan milks, using ingredients like oats, almonds, cashews, and coconut.

Earlier this year, Califia Farms chief executive officer Dave Ritterbush said that he doesn’t believe the word “alternative” is suitable for dairy-free drinks anymore.

“Plant-based milks aren’t alternative anymore,” he told Food Business News. “We are just seeing more and more households buying in. The average consumer used to be defined as urban, younger and more educated, but it’s now spread well beyond that group. We see market penetration across all 50 states. Yes, there is more development on the coasts of the United States, but, really, it’s mainstream.”

Read more: Magnum Announces Major Change to Vegan Ice Cream Recipe