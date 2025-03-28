X
Food Lifestyle

Califia Farms Launches New Fruity Drinks Made With Coconut Cream

Califia Farms has added more dairy-free drinks to its collection

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of low sugar fruity dairy-free drinks from Califia Farms Califia Farms has just launched a new range of creamy fruit juices - Media Credit: Califia Farms

US dairy alternative brand Califia Farms has just announced the launch of new fruity coconut cream-based drinks with reduced sugar content. 

They are available in four flavors: Piña colada, Key Lime Colada, Strawberry Creme, and Orange Creme. The drinks aren’t alcoholic, but they can be used as mixers. Califia Farms has partnered with 818, the tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, for a promotional event at Coachella festival next month. 

“Today’s consumer embraces mindful indulgences, and we’re proud to bring a new little sweet treat to retail shelves,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms, in a statement. 

Califia Farms Califia Farms Strawberry Creme Refresher and Key Lime Colada Refresher

According to Califia Farms, each drink contains up to 50 percent less sugar than comparable juices. They RRP at $5.99 each. 

Read more: Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

Califia Farms expands

This is the latest in a long line of new launches from Califia Farms. In the last year, it has introduced organic plant-based creamers, “complete” kid-friendly milk, and most recently 3-ingredient plant-based milk

Califia Farms, founded in 2010 by Greg Steltenpohl in partnership with a San Joaquin Valley farmer’s co-op, is a Los Angeles-based company specializing in plant-based beverages. It makes a wide variety of vegan milks, using ingredients like oats, almonds, cashews, and coconut. 

Earlier this year, Califia Farms chief executive officer Dave Ritterbush said that he doesn’t believe the word “alternative” is suitable for dairy-free drinks anymore. 

“Plant-based milks aren’t alternative anymore,” he told Food Business News. “We are just seeing more and more households buying in. The average consumer used to be defined as urban, younger and more educated, but it’s now spread well beyond that group. We see market penetration across all 50 states. Yes, there is more development on the coasts of the United States, but, really, it’s mainstream.”

Read more: Magnum Announces Major Change to Vegan Ice Cream Recipe

Tagged

califia farms

coconut

food

usa

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active