Magnum Announces Major Change to Vegan Ice Cream Recipe

Magnum is relaunching its vegan ice creams

A packet of vegan Magnum almond made with a new soy-based recipe Vegan Magnums are now made with soy - Media Credit: Magnum/Adobe Stock

Magnum has announced a shake-up of its vegan ice cream recipe in the UK, with soy now being used in place of pea protein.

All three flavors – Magnum Vegan Classic, Magnum Vegan Almond, and Magnum Blueberry Cookie – will now be soy-based, with Magnum describing the new recipe as “its most velvety vegan ice cream yet.”

“This new soy-based recipe not only delivers an exceptional taste experience but also presents a significant opportunity for retailers to help drive incremental ice cream sales,” said Daniel Lythgo, Brand Manager, Magnum UK, Unilever, in a statement. “We constantly test and evolve our products to bring shoppers the most indulgent ice cream experiences. This is no different for our vegan range, and testing with consumers found that they really enjoyed our new velvety vegan ice cream recipe and the flavors on offer.”

Magnum Vegan Ice Cream Sales Soar

A new package of Magnum vegan ice creams made with the new soy recipe
Magnum Magnum has also unveiled new packaging for the dairy-free bars

Magnum first launched dairy-free ice cream in 2018, with the Classic and Almond flavors initially launching in Finland and Sweden. Since then, they have expanded into several countries in Europe and the US.

According to Magnum, its vegan ice cream portfolio has seen significant growth, increasing by 75 percent over the last year. Most of this growth is attributed to the Blueberry Cookie flavor, which launched in February 2024.

Magnum says that its new soy-based recipe offers improved taste and texture, better positioning it to drive sales “beyond the traditional Veganuary spike.” Sales will also be aided, according to the brand, by its “eye-catching” new packaging that will increase visibility on the shelf.

The new Magnum packs have an RRP of £4.25 each for a pack of three. Magnum Almond is also available as a single stick for £2.30.

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

