The 5 Best Vegan Parmesan Cheese Alternatives

Parmesan is one of the world’s most popular cheeses and is frequently sprinkled over Italian dishes like pasta, risotto, moussaka, soups, and pizzas.

While no dairy cheese is suitable for vegans, many varieties are still suitable for vegetarians. However, traditional parmesan is unsuitable for either. Here’s everything you need to know about parmesan cheese, including some of the best cruelty-free and vegan alternatives.

Read more: ‘I Tried the Viral TikTok Vegan Mozzarella’

What is parmesan?

Parmesan is an aged, hard cheese that has been produced in Italy for around 900 years. Traditionally, each wheel of parmesan is made with heavily salted, unpasteurized cow’s milk, and aged for at least 12 months to create its rich, sharp, and complicated flavors.

The Italian name, Parmigiano Reggiano, applies exclusively to varieties from Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, part of Bologna, and part of Mantua, while “parmesan” is sometimes used for similar Italian hard cheeses and private label options produced elsewhere.

Because traditional Parmigiano Reggiano has a protected designation of origin (PDO), it must also be produced by industry experts using specific ingredients and methodology. This includes the protease chymosin – also known as rennin – an enzyme found in rennet.

Rennet is a liquid combination of enzymes found in the stomachs of calves and other ruminant animals. In animals, rennet aids nutrient absorption, and in cheesemaking, it helps produce curds, which are an integral part of the manufacturing process.

Why isn’t parmesan vegan or vegetarian?

Adobe Stock Traditionally, parmesan is made using dairy and rennin, which comes from the stomachs of calves

Much like the use of gelatin in sweets, many people are only just realizing that rennet is included in parmesan and that it makes the hard cheese unsuitable for vegetarians. This also extends to popular products that include traditional Italian hard cheeses, such as pesto.

Furthermore, the rennet used in Parmigiano Reggiano is typically sourced from the veal industry, which sees very young calves confined and slaughtered before they can mature. Veal is particularly controversial, even amongst those who still eat other meat products.

Parmigiano Reggiano is also uniquely resource-intensive, as producing a single wheel requires 550 liters of dairy milk, which emits around 764.5kg of greenhouse gas – the equivalent of approximately 86 gallons of gasoline or 856 pounds of coal.

Read more: How Is Parmesan Made? The Grisly Truth Behind The Cheese

The 5 best vegan parmesan cheese brands

There are a variety of cheese alternatives that make ideal replacements for traditional parmesan. Some, like Violife’s Prosociano, are direct imitations that can be cut, grated, and nibbled just like the real thing, while others are pre-grated options ideal for the dinner table.

Simply V

Adobe Stock Simply V’s vegan parmesan is available online from Ocado in the UK

Popular German brand Simply V announced last year that its ParmVegan would come to the online shopping platform Ocado. Simply V described ParmVegan as an “authentic parmesan experience” that has been in development for over a decade.

“Our mission at Simply V is to make delicious, plant-based alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or quality,” said Chiara Broeker, Marketing Director at Simply V, in a statement at the time. “We’ve created a product that not only satisfies the palate for cheese lovers, but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Based on research we know the UK are Italian food lovers, so we’d love for ParmVegan to be a fridge staple.”

ParmVegan is available to buy at Ocado now at an RRP of £2.95 per pack.

Find out more here.

Violife

Violife Violife’s Prosociano is available as a wedge and as a bag of grated cheese

Violife launched in the 1990s and has become one of the biggest dairy-free cheese brands on the market over the last five or so years. The company launched its grated Prosociano in 2022, followed by a wedge-shaped block that has a “firm and crumbly texture.”

Violife’s Prosociano costs £3.75 per 150g wedge, also from Ocado.

Find out more here.

I Am Nut OK

I Am Nut OK I Am Nut OK makes a selection of artisanal vegan cheeses

Hackney’s I Am Nut OK – one of the top artisanal vegan cheese brands in the UK – also secured an Ocado listing last year, including its hard cheese alternative “Oh, Grate!” The company says: “We cannot legally describe this as a vegan Parmesan, so we’re not! It’s not Parmesan in any sense – but it is a delicious alternative [to] something else.”

Vegan Oh, Grate costs £5 per 100g pack.

Find out more here.

GreenVie

GreenVie GreenVie also makes vegan parmesan in wedges and grated bags

Cyprus-based GreenVie Foods has won several prestigious awards for its plant-based cheeses, beating out dairy-based competitors with products like Greek Style, Cheddar, Gouda, Mozzarella, and Parveggio – available either grated or as a wedge.

Grated Parveggio is currently available from Balance Wholefoods at an RRP of £1.99 per 100g bag, and the wedge is stocked by Alternative Foodstores for £3.15 per 200g.

Find out more here and here.

Nurishh

Nurishh Nurishh’s Gran Vegiano may be harder to find than some other alternatives

Nurishh’s Gran Vegiano is a coconut oil-based parmesan alternative made in France. It is fortified with both calcium and B12, and the company describes it as “rich and bold.”

This cheese was previously listed by major supermarkets such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and the Co-Op, with an RRP of £3.50 per 150g pack. While still available, Gran Vegiano is currently listed as out of stock by all but parent company Bel’s foodservice arm.

Find out more here.

What about nutritional yeast?

Nutritional yeast, or “nooch,” is an extremely nutritious, flavorsome, vegan staple. For many, it’s the go-to cheese replacement, whether that’s added to cheesy sauces, included in homemade cheese recipes, or just sprinkled over the top – as you would with parmesan.

Nooch has a cheesy, savory, nutty flavor. (The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart is a particularly big fan.) But some brands, such as the Notorious Nooch Co, also use natural flavorings to give their nooch an extra cheesy edge, making it a particularly good replacement for parmesan.

Meanwhile, Pimp My Salad’s Parmesan sprinkles combine cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, nutritional yeast, kale, lemon, and Himalayan pink salt for another nooch-based alternative. UK-based Good Carma’s Flavour Fusion range combines nooch with almonds and oregano for a “parmesan cheese alternative,” but also offers garlic, chili, and original flavors.

To make your own nooch-based parmesan blend, try combining plain nutritional yeast with crushed cashews, a pinch of garlic powder, and salt. The cashews give the blend body and the creamy, nutty flavor of traditional parmesan, while the garlic and salt provide depth.

Nutritional yeast is also rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins like B12, and Medical News Today listed immune system support, improved glucose levels, healthy skin, hair, and nails, and boosted energy among the key potential health benefits of consuming it regularly.

Read more: This 5-Minute Vegan Parmesan Recipe Is Life-Changing