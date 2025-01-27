X
Violife Launches Lentil-Based Coffee Creamer

Violife is expanding its dairy-free range

A carton of Violife lentil coffee creamer in front of a brown background Lentils are used in a number of Violife products - Media Credit: Violife

Dairy-free brand Violife has launched new coffee creamers made from lentil-based milk in the US.

Violife Supreme Sweet Cream comes in three flavors: Boldly Original, Tempting Vanilla, and Seductive Caramel.

The new creamers “deliver the ultimate plant based upgrade” to your coffee, according to Violife. They can be used in hot or cold brews to add a creamy richness.

The Boldly Original offers “a smooth and balanced sweetness that lets your coffee shine.” If you opt for the Seductive Caramel, expect “a rich and buttery sweetness” that makes for an “indulgent” experience. The Tempting Vanilla is a “perfectly balanced complement to your coffee without overpowering it.” The range is free from artificial sweeteners, nuts, soy, and gluten as well as dairy.

Lentil-based milk has been around for a few years but hasn’t become ubiquitous like oat or soy. Violife also uses lentil protein in many of its other products, such as its Cream Cheese and Epic Mature Block.

The rise of Violife

A selection of Violife dairy-free and vegan products
Violife Violife offers a large range of dairy-free products

Violife is a Greek company that specializes in plant-based cheese and other dairy alternatives. Established in the 1990s in Thessaloniki, it was developed to cater to vegans and people who avoid dairy. Most of its cheese products are made using coconut oil and starch, designed to replicate the taste and texture of traditional cheese. It’s most famous for its cheese products, but it also offers butter and dips, as well as the creamers. Violife is distributed in over 50 countries worldwide, making it a major player in the plant-based food market.

The Violife Supreme Sweet Cream is available in stores across the US.

