‘Slutty Vegan’ Named One Of The Best Burger Chains In America

Consumer review platform Yelp just released its “Top 100 Burgers in America” list, and a fully vegan location took third place.

Coming in after meat-centric restaurants Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Minetta Tavern came Pinky Cole’s restaurant chain, Slutty Vegan. Cole’s restaurants are known for their decadent takes on vegan fast-food, plus menu items with double entendre names.

Yelp noted that the chain now has 10 physical restaurants across Alabama, Georgia, and New York. It also confirmed that the One Night Stand burger is one of the most popular products, featuring vegan cheese, bacon, and all the usual burger trimmings, served on top of a juicy plant-based patty.

Vegan burger demand is on the up

However, Slutty Vegan was not the only plant-based burger restaurant to be included, with Los Angeles’ Monty’s Good Burger securing the twelfth spot. There were also a number more vegan and veggie locations on the list. As a result, Yelp concludes that demand for meat-free alternatives is on the up. Moreover, it confirmed that most of the non-vegan restaurants on the list can cater to plant-based diners.

“Vegans and meat-eaters alike are craving plant-based burgers more than ever. Local chains, such as Monty’s in Los Angeles have built a cult-like following around their specially crafted Impossible Burgers, while Slutty Vegan is luring crowds with an extra-sassy burger experience,” Yelp revealed.

“In fact, the majority of burger joints on this year’s list have added meatless patties to their menus.”

Where to get your plant burger fix

Alongside Monty’s and Slutty Vegan, there are a growing number of plant-powered burger chains to try in the US. Aside from McDonald’s and Burger King, that is.

For a vegan fast-food fix that doesn’t stop at fries and harms no animals in the process, consider trying one or all of the following.

Neat Burger

Neat Burger Neat Burger is one of the best restaurants in central London, according to reviews

Lewis Hamilton’s vegan burgers are officially available in the US. Last month, Neat Burger opened a permanent restaurant in the Nolita neighborhood of New York City. Plant-based fans can enjoy a selection of burgers, fries, hotdogs, and more, every day of the week.

Seeking to cater to the local crowd, the menu also includes Grilled Cheez and Patty Melt sandwiches.

Hart House

Hart House Hart House just opened a third location in Hollywood

Actor Kevin Hart founded Hart House in 2022 and has already opened three locations, all in Los Angeles. The remit for the chain was to produce tasty fast-food that is healthier than standard meat and dairy-filled options. Hart worked with ex-Burger King chef Michael Salem to create a menu that would appeal to even the most enthusiastic burger fans.

The newest Hart House location can be found on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and comes complete with a drive-thru. Its grand opening coincided with the launch of a limited summer menu called “Summer Lovin” which features nuggets, a new BBQ burger, and lemonade.

HipCityVeg

HipCityVeg HipCityVeg lets diners choose from a range of protein options

Finally, for those looking for more veg than meat substitutes in their burger, HipCityVeg could be the answer. Found on the East Coast, the fully vegan chain covers fast-food favorites including breakfast sandwiches and classic burgers, all with a lot of say over where the protein comes from. Diners can select from Beyond Meat patties, mushrooms, tempeh and more in place of mainstream beef burgers.

There’s also a selection of shakes, with seasonal specials thrown in.

Odd Burger

Odd Burger Odd Burger is making moves to enter the US

Though not available yet, Canada’s Odd Burger is in the process of drawing up plans to expand into 25 US states (New York is expected to be the first stop). The move will follow the chain’s ambitious plans to open 150 restaurants throughout Asia as well.

When it hits the US, diners will be able to choose from a range of burgers that feature patties made in-house, plus chicken-style sandwiches, sides and shakes. Odd Burger is also known for its nondairy soft-serve sundaes.