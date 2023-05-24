Advertisement

Vegan fast-food chain Hart House has unveiled its latest expansion: a new drive-thru restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in California. The opening marks the third Hollywood-based eatery for founder Kevin Hart.

The restaurant is placed at one of the busiest fast food intersections in Hollywood. The new location is also taking the spot of a former McDonald’s restaurant.

Hart House used the new opening as an opportunity to launch a fresh summer menu, too. Dubbed “Summer Lovin,” it features three new plant-based items: a Smokey BBQ Burg’r, Hart House lemonade, and Nashville nuggets.

“Since the inception of Hart House, it’s always been about creating a new option within fast food which is why I’m so excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood,” said actor and comedian Hart in a statement. “At Hart House, we are in the business of making people feel good and I’m so proud of how fast we are growing and can’t wait ’til there are Hart House restaurants all across the nation!”

The celebrity also took to Instagram to celebrate the launch, encouraging his 175 million followers to visit the eatery and discover “what all of the food hype is about.”

Vegan drive-thru on Sunset Boulevard

The new Hart House offers 24 indoor seats, plus a further 16 outdoors. As it has before, the chain chose to work with Kai Williams and Nicollette Santos to complete the interior fit-out and graphic design details. This allowed the restaurant to again showcase the talents of a team made up exclusively of women of color.

The space has been ceremoniously painted with an expansive mural, by artist Olivia Sawai. She has previously completed large-scale artworks for Starbucks.

Alongside the artwork comes fresh landscaping, with existing palm trees carefully preserved. In addition, a rainwater retention system that will capture and recycle rainfall has been installed to maintain the grounds in a sustainable way.

“We are on a mission to create a sustainable restaurant brand that is grounded in high-quality jobs and objectively delicious food, with a menu that happens to be made entirely from plants,” Andy Hooper, Hart House CEO, said in a statement. “We believe it’s time to usher in a new era of fast food in Hollywood that matches up against the titans of the industry.”

Hart House Hollywood is located at 6800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028. The new vegan Summer Lovin’ dishes will be available at all three Hart House restaurants in Hollywood from May 25.